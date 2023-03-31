The 2023 Animal Welfare Conference is happening April 13

Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, in partnership with Animal Control and Adoption Center and the Kankakee County Animal Welfare Advisory Committee, will present the Animal Welfare Conference on April 13 at Kankakee Community College. The event will be held in the campus auditorium at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

At 4:30 p.m., attendees can register and network ahead of the program, which runs from 5:30-8 p.m. and features various speakers, including special guest Jane McBride, Esq., founder and principal of Illinois Humane, an organization focused on cruelty and neglect investigations of companion animals and rehabilitation of animal victims. McBride is the former chair of the American Bar Association’s Animal Law Committee.

The event is free to attend and is open to animal welfare advocates, humane investigators, animal control officers, shelter staff and volunteers, fosters, law enforcement, prosecutors and all concerned citizens.

Register at <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/awc" target="_blank">k3sao.com/awc</a> by April 7.

For questions and more information, contact Chris Brochardt at the state’s attorney’s office at <a href="mailto:cborchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">cborchardt@k3county.net</a>.