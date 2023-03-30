New transportation director hired for Kankakee schools

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 has hired a new director of transportation.

Charles Tudor, a 25-year employee of the city of Kankakee and an assistant soccer coach for Kankakee High School, was selected for the role.

The Kankakee School Board approved Tudor’s hire during Monday’s meeting at Mark Twain Elementary. He will earn a salary of $87,500.

The district is in the midst of creating its own transportation department in an effort to bring busing in-house next school year. The board has already OK’d the purchase and rental of school buses, and the rental of a bus garage.

The district’s previous transportation director, Daniel Savage, was promoted to assistant superintendent of business services in January, leaving his former position vacant.

During his time with the city, Tudor served as a liaison between Republic Services and city residents. He serves as chairman of Environmental Services Utilities Safety Committee, served as a union steward and worked on contract negotiations.

Tudor has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Olivet Nazarene University.

He has been an assistant soccer coach for KHS since 2018.

Tudor said he is excited for the opportunity to see the district through the transition from contracting with an outside bus company to handling transportation internally.

“We can control the busing ourselves and be able to have full control over it and get our students where they need to go,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but I look forward to that challenge.”

Tudor said he would likely start in his new role within the next month and aims to “hit the ground running.”

“Since it’s such a big undertaking, I don’t want to wait until July,” he said.

He said he also wants to make sure student athletes have reliable transportation to and from games.

As a coach, Tudor has been in the position of having to drive students to games in a district van when buses were unavailable.

“Before we bought the vans, we’d just be standing there waiting for a bus to come, and it’d never come,” he said. “I get it, busing companies are short-handed like everyone else. Hopefully, [with drivers] being school district employees, [being a] bus driver will be a bigger benefit for the community.”

The district is looking to bring on about 56 drivers and between 20 to 30 bus monitors, plus bus dispatchers, safety coordinators and human resource and payroll clerks.

“I’m really looking forward to making this a smooth transition,” Tudor added. “I know it will be complicated, and there will be a lot of things going along with it. My goal is to make sure every kid gets to school on time.”