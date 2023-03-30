Friday blood drive in Bourbonnais gives donors gift cards, raffles

BOURBONNAIS — From 1-6 p.m. March 31, a drive will be held at the Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Speckman Realty and Municipal Bank will sponsor the event.

For donating on this day, participants will receive a Visa gift card from the American Red Cross, and will have a chance at winning two raffle baskets. Stop at Speckman Realty and Municipal with your proof of donation to enter to win. Sign up for a donation time slot at <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time</a>.

