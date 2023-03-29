Strasma, Riverside kickstart riverwalk with funding

Norman Strasma recalls the days of his Kankakee River adventures.

The now 90-year-old Kankakeean, who is certainly no stranger to being a champion for many events and efforts, has taken up yet another.

This effort relates to the proposed 4-mile stretch of development along the river being headed by the volunteer organization, Currents of Kankakee.

And now with fundraising efforts being stepped up with the late 2022 hire of Bill Yohnka as executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, Strasma is dedicating some of his resources to having the river become a focal point of renewed development.

He is putting his money where his heart is.

Strasma, along with his late wife, Janice, who passed away four years ago, is the first of two major donors to the fundraising effort which is hoping to collect $1 million to aid the planned first development — the $3.25 million East Riverwalk, the 1-acre development immediately southeast of the East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue intersection near downtown Kankakee.

Strasma is donating $100,000. Riverside Healthcare is the first major corporate donor, having also committed $100,000.

To date, private fundraising has pulled in a total of approximately $230,000, Yohnka noted. The $230,000 figure includes the two $100,000 contributions.

Fondly recalling the days of having river adventures with his brother, Strasma said life has treated him well, and he has the opportunity to give back to the community he dearly loves.

Strasma owned and operated the Kankakee County Credit Bureau for many years before selling it about 20 years ago. His family also owned the Lowe Seed Company site in Aroma Park before selling their interests in 1983.

Strasma has also been involved as a board member with the Wright in Kankakee organization which owns and operates the Frank Lloyd Wright property along the Kankakee River bank at South Harrison Avenue.

He has also played a major role with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, which is a charitable organization.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a good business career to be able to do this,” he said.

Yohnka said he was visiting with Strasma and mapping out plans for fundraising when Strasma said he would like to see some of the information. Yohnka provided some papers.

About two days later, Strasma told Yohnka he would be contributing $100,000 toward the development.

“I was shocked in a really good way,” Yohnka said of Strasma’s gift. “I had hoped he would contribute, but I had no idea it would be anything like that.”

The hope is donations like Riverside’s and Strasma’s inspire others.

“He told me ‘I want to see some things happen while I’m still here,’” Yohnka recalled of the exchange. “He told me he learned to swim in the Kankakee River.”

Strasma, who was honored in 2019 with the Daily Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, could not be more pleased to see the community focusing on development spearheaded by the resource which is the Kankakee River.

Kankakee has also secured a $600,000 state Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant as well as federal funding of $475,000 for the East Riverwalk.

A Tax Increment Financing district is expected to generate funds as well.

Private fundraising efforts are targeting $1 million. With a total of $230,000, there is still much paddling yet to be done.

The goal is to have $1 million raised by the end of 2023.

While some may view the remaining $770,000 as the equivalent of scaling Mt. Everest, Yohnka doesn’t believe that to be true.

“I’m not giving up on the idea that there are those who have the means to help a lot, and will come through for us,” he said. “We are not going to rest on this. We believe in this project.”

The Currents of Kankakee will be hosting two informational meetings during the first week of April to present the community with a riverwalk update.

• At 5:30 p.m. April 5, a meeting will be held at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

• At 6 p.m. April 6, a meeting will be held at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/thecurrentsofkankakee</a>.