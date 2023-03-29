Kankakee School Board OKs sending out RFP for search firms

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board voted unanimously Monday to finalize a document that will be used to solicit bids for search firms in the quest for the next superintendent of Kankakee School District 111.

Superintendent Genevra Walters announced in July 2022 that she plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The board hashed out details of the request for proposals during a special meeting last week.

It was passed without discussion during Monday’s regular board meeting at Mark Twain Elementary.

Board President Barbara Wells said no changes had been made to the document since last week.

There was debate last week regarding the timeline for the search, with three out of seven board members stating they wanted the deadline for selecting a candidate to be earlier.

However, the timeline was kept as-is in the finalized document.

The document includes that a search firm will be selected by June 12, and a superintendent candidate is to be selected no later than May 13, 2024.

According to the board, the new superintendent would begin working with Walters to “ensure an orderly transition” beginning June 1, 2024, and then take over the position on July 1, 2024.

The RFP explains that the board is seeking a firm to conduct a nationwide search.

It states that the search firm will be asked to “conduct interviews with and solicit input from school board members, school district staff, and community members to develop the qualifications and criteria that will be used to judge superintendent candidates.”

It also describes that District 111 serves about 5,200 students and has 1,189 total employees, of which 323 are teachers.

On Tuesday, the RFP was to be mailed and emailed to potential search firms known to the district and posted to the district’s website.

The remainder of the timeline is as follows:

• April 17 — 5 p.m. deadline for firms to submit questions about RFP

• April 24 — 4 p.m. deadline for board to respond to questions about RFP

• May 1 — Proposals from search firms due by noon

• May 8 — Board narrows down two to four firms to be interviewed

• May 22 — Board interviews firms in a special meeting

• June 12 — Board approves selection of search firm

• June 13 — Search firm to begin the search process

• May 13, 2024 — Candidate is selected

• June 1, 2024 — selected candidate begins working with current superintendent to ensure an orderly transition

• July 1, 2024 — selected candidate becomes superintendent.