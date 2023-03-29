Faculty, staff union at Governors State verging on strike

UNIVERSITY PARK — Members of the faculty and staff union at Governors State University took a strike vote last week after an agreement could not be reached nine months into negotiations.

The vote means that members of the GSU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 4100, agreed to go on strike if no resolution is reached after further negotiations.

After filing 10-day intent-to-strike paperwork with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board on Monday, the earliest date that union members could strike is April 7.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Thursday.

According to an IFT news release, the GSU faculty and staff union are asking for “manageable workloads” for advisers so that they have the time and resources to assist all students — as some academic advisers have as many as 500 students.

With 85% of union members casting ballots, they voted 190-6 (97%) to strike if no agreement can be reached, the release states.

The union represents about 280 tenured and tenure-track faculty, non-tenure track lecturers and academic support professionals at GSU.

“At our last mediation session, we came down on our financial proposal in an effort to compromise with administration and get closer to a deal, but they still won’t budge,” said Mike Hart, GSU-UPI president and senior lecturer, in the news release. “We’re also trying to work with the university to address the overwhelming workload our advisors face, but the administration can’t even tell us how they manage advisor workload assignments.

“No one wants to strike, but we are willing to if necessary to settle a fair contract that gives us the support required to ensure our students get the resources they need to succeed.”

In a statement emailed to the Daily Journal, Will Davis, GSU’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the university’s focus is on making progress at the bargaining table.

“Since the beginning of negotiations, we have been committed to bargaining in good faith with the goal of reaching a fair contract that works for our faculty, our students and our institution,” Davis said in the statement. “Progress is being made at the bargaining table and that is where we will be directing our energy — toward reaching an equitable new contract.”

Following Eastern Illinois University and Chicago State University, this is the third university union in Illinois to take a strike vote within three weeks.

“Clearly, higher education workers have had enough,” said John Miller, UPI Local 4100 president and IFT vice president of higher education, in the news release. “We sacrificed by taking no increases, absorbing pay cuts, and even deferring pay during Bruce Rauner’s reign of disinvestment. These sacrifices continued as we pulled together during a devastating pandemic. We keep fighting for our students, but it’s a losing battle until the leaders of these universities get their priorities right.

“From here at GSU, to Chicago State, and down to Eastern, the time has come for our public institutions to truly address the equity and staffing issues that must be resolved to provide the high-quality education our students deserve.”