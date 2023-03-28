Watseka Kiwanis members bring book program to kindergarteners

Reading books can take you on countless adventures and open the floodgates of your imagination. If there’s a group of people with no shortage of imagination, it’s children; and sharing with them the benefits of reading early in life can make that imagination a lifelong friend.

Kiwanians in Watseka know the importance of reading and consistently share that importance with local students.

In January and February, members of Watseka Kiwanis Club read to kindergarten classrooms within the Iroquois County CUSD 9 — Watseka School District. Twice a week, Kiwanians read to each class at the beginning of the day.

“When kids are read to, their language, cognitive skills, communication, imagination and emotional development grow,” said Ashtyn Barrett, public relations co-chair of Watseka Kiwanis. “We are happy to restart and continue this tradition.”

“The teachers and students are grateful for this opportunity to hear a new story,” she continued. “We are building connections to students and the teachers for memories that can last a lifetime.”

Barrett added that this project feeds into the Kiwanis mission statement to “Serve children of the world.” Specifically for Watseka Kiwanis, they aim to serve children in Iroquois County.

“We take pride in the things we do for our community,” Barrett said. “This is a program our members look forward to each year.”

At the end of the program, members donated a book to each kindergarten student for them to take home and enjoy.

“We hope that the students remember us when they have the opportunity to sign up for Builder’s Club and Key Club as they advance through school,” Barrett said.

For more information on Kiwanis, go to <a href="https://www.kiwanis.org" target="_blank">kiwanis.org</a> or search Watseka Kiwanis Club on Facebook.