Second language classes coming to Pembroke

PEMBROKE — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District No. 259 in Hopkins Park will begin conversational Spanish classes from 6-8 p.m. beginning April 11 in the SAFE Center at Lorenzo R. Smith School.

“We are proud of our partnership with Kankakee Community College and look forward to bringing these classes to the community,” said Superintendent Dr. Nicole Terrell-Smith in a news release. “Our demographics have drastically changed, and with these classes, we have an opportunity to close the communication barrier.”

Conversational Spanish classes will be a part of Kankakee Community College’s Continuing Education and Career Services. The classes are open to the public. The fee is $89 which includes instructional materials.

To register, go to kcc.edu/comejoinus. Create an account or login, select Personal Enrichment and then Languages to find this course. Click on the course dates and add it to cart. Within the cart, select checkout.

Or, register by calling 815-802-8206.

Classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from April 14 to May 26.