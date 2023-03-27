Retail marijuana site opening in Bradley

BRADLEY — The legal sale of recreational marijuana will begin in Kankakee County on Wednesday in the location which once was the longtime home for an Aldi grocery store.

Mike Phillips, of Highland Park, confirmed Phili Dispensary will open for business at 9 a.m. at 1300 Locke Drive in Bradley.

The 37-year-old businessman, who began his career in real estate, has been working the past three-plus years to establish this location and the day will finally arrive midweek.

The approximate 6,000-square-foot store will have numerous security options in place and no one under the age of 21 will be allowed to enter. All entering the store must have a valid driver’s license or identification card as they will be scanned.

Initial store hours have been set for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Phillips noted because this is his first store and this store is the first of its kind within Kankakee County, store hours could be subject to change.

Phillips began the process of opening this business on Dec. 30, 2019, with his application to the State of Illinois.

He said the location will have a staff of 25. Less than five of the employees will be part-time workers.

So what is Phillips anticipating on Wednesday? He confessed he is unsure.

“It’s very hard to gauge what we are going to do in terms of business,” he said. “It’s a good location. It’s next to Interstate 57. It’s in a busy area. But it’s very hard to determine what type of business we will see.”

<strong>CASH-ONLY BUSINESS</strong>

Phillips noted the location will be outfitted with two ATMs, as marijuana sales can only be transacted with cash because selling marijuana is still federally illegal.

Because of that restriction, federally regulated banks and credit card companies shy away from getting involved with marijuana businesses.

It will also be for recreational sales of marijuana only.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said those who do not like or want marijuana, nor the sales taking place locally, need to take up the matter with the Illinois General Assembly.

The Bradley Village Board approved Phillips’ special use request for the site in March 2022.

“I’m happy for Mike [Phillips]. This is a good move for him and a great location. We’re happy for all businesses coming through the doors here,” Watson said. “This will obviously generate some revenues.”

<strong>OTHERS ON THE WAY</strong>

There is a second planned retail marijuana site in Bradley at the former Pier 1 Imports, immediately west of the Northfield Square mall. There is a marijuana dispensary under construction in Kankakee, immediately east of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center at East Court Street and the I-57 interchange.

Watson has not toured the site.

“We may be overwhelmed by the sales, or we may be underwhelmed,” he said. “We will find out. This is part of the society we live in in Illinois. These businesses are going to go somewhere.”

Between today and Wednesday, Phillips is going to be a rather nervous man. While he is leasing the location from owner PSI Inc. of Kankakee, he said he has made a “sizable” investment here.

“It’s very nerve-racking,” Phillips said. “I’m keeping my fingers, toes and everything else you can think of crossed. I don’t think I will have an honest idea of what I can expect here until after at least the first month.”

The nearest recreational dispensaries to Kankakee County currently are in Homewood and Joliet.

Like Watson, Phillips said recreational marijuana sales are legal. He said he will be running this business according to every state law. He wants to be a good business partner within the village.

“I know some people have certain beliefs,” he said. “We will be operating an upscale business. We’re doing our best to make sure everything is upscale.”

Phillips also said some of the product sold at the location will be provided by Cresco Labs, a state-approved growing facility on Kankakee’s southern border along U.S. Route 45/52.

“This is stressful. It’s quite stressful,” he said regarding the planned opening. “I’m trying to rest a little bit between now and Wednesday.”