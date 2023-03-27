From bank to business incubator, Kankakee prepares for Co.LAB

KANKAKEE — Within the past 12 months there have been 40 small businesses open in Kankakee, city leaders said late last week.

How many will ultimately survive is, of course, unknown.

Not all have storefronts or are located within an office building. Some are home-based endeavors.

But what is known is small business is part of the backbone of any community and Kankakee, as well as the entire region, is looking to aid in helping small businesses succeed. In the process, it can help build a stronger community.

And with a $50,000 assist from T-Mobile, a national wireless communication company, Kankakee officials are targeting 2023 as the year the business entrepreneur project — to be based at 310 S. Schuyler Ave. in the former Midland States Bank location — goes from concept to reality.

T-Mobile’s Nick Acquaviva, one of the organization’s rural market managers, who also happens to live in Manteno, presented Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Barbi Brewer-Watson, the city’s Economic and Community Development Agency’s executive director, with the $50,000 check as part of its of small towns and rural communities revitalization program.

In part with the help of the grant, the city plans to establish an incubator-type program based in the former bank building before the end of the year.

The goal is to have the entrepreneurs at the location for a maximum time of one year. The process will then repeat.

Prospective business developers are being sought.

The location will no longer be known as the former Midland site, as well as not being called the former Kankakee Federal Bank site nor the former Centrue Bank site, said Curtis.

Curtis proclaimed the location will go by its new name, Co.LAB, for its work-in lab site to help small, upstart businesses gain traction and knowledge in the quest to become a free-standing business.

The business training program is not limited to Kankakee residents, but to those across Kankakee County and even outside of the county’s border.

Curtis said those who gain the training and establish a growing business can then take it to wherever they believe their business has the best chance of experiencing long-term success.

But, he said, downtown Kankakee is where these entrepreneurs will have gained their footing.

Small businesses, the mayor said, provide the foundation for a region.

He said there is no question communities chase big business as those businesses can provide many jobs, but he said no one should forget that small business is the heart of a community.

The site will provide the businesses with the technology needed to operate a business.

Brewer-Watson said the site will include touchscreens to deliver a suite with promotional video content, with embedded customer relationship management and public engagement software solutions.

The former bank property is owned by Milwaukee, Wis.-based developer Josh Jeffers, of Josh Jeffers & Co. Jeffers is also working to develop a 92-unit apartment building immediately east of the Co.LAB property, as well as a residential project in the former Pope Brace building, 197 S. West Ave.

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart vital community development projects.

Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $7.8 million dollars to 175 communities across 41 states, including Kankakee.

Acquaviva said after the check presentation the best way for small business to succeed is through collaboration. He said it is best to think of this location as a “think tank” for business development.

“I can see business owners learning here and then establishing new locations,” he said. “We could see small businesses line all along Court Street. We want to help feed that. We want to do anything we can to help develop a community.”