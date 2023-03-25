River dredging might be delayed

In a perfect scenario the planned dredging of the Kankakee River at the boat launch in Aroma Park would be completed in a timely fashion. Boaters and river enthusiasts could better enjoy a more navigable waterway this summer.

Unfortunately, before the work can commence, a freshwater mussel survey must be completed on the Kankakee River at the site where tons of sand has built up over the years.

“We’re going to have to do a little bit more,” said Antonio Carrico, county board member who is chair of the Highways and Waterways Committee, at Thursday’s meeting.

Sand or silt piles up at various stages along the Kankakee River west of the Indiana state line. The sand buildup at the boat ramp at Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park in Aroma Park is so thick that boats for emergency and recreational purposes can’t be launched.

The county hired Christopher Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, Ind., to oversee the project. Burke completed a study of the site project, collected data in the topographic area and presented an initial design in December.

Burke informed the board on March 8 that the Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requiring the county to perform the mussel survey to identify any presence of endangered species. A previous Illinois Natural History Survey done in 2010 recorded endangered sheepnose mussel at the project site.

Burke staff will complete the mussel survey in the early summer, and a report will be sent to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If mussels are present, they will need to be relocated to another part of the river to avoid impact from the project.

“Talking to the locals, they think that those [sheepnose] beds are upstream from there,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “They don’t expect to see it because they don’t really enjoy that sand environment. They like a rocky environment, so there is some hope there.”

If mussels are found during the survey, that will push the dredging to next year. If mussels aren’t found, the dredging could be completed later this year.

“If we get it done, there’s a chance they can work on it this fall,” Wheeler said. “It’s slim, the longer this goes on.”

The entire project is being paid for by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

The initial project work, including design and permitting, completed by Burke was done for $60,000.

Additional work that includes supplemental bathymetry survey and plan revisions, additional permitting, the mussel survey, and client and agency coordination is estimated at a cost of $33,500. The application for incidental take authorization for the species survey and the potential mussel salvage and relocation would be an additional $30,000.

The Highways and Waterways Committee approved the total project cost of $124,500 so far. The amended resolution authorizing the board chairman to sign a professional services agreement must be given final approval by the full county board at its next meeting on April 11.

“That’s pretty much it on this part of it,” Wheeler said.