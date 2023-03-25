A Bourbonnais campus plan for the community to embrace

BOURBONNAIS — In November, Bourbonnais village officials embarked on the construction phase of the Community Campus.

The present met the future at Robert Goselin Park, which will be transformed into what is called Village Green.

The place will feature a two-side stage, lawn seating, a splash pad and an improved Safety Town for children.

It will be a place for not only village residents to enjoy, but visitors from Kankakee County and places further away.

“We are breaking ground for the future of Bourbonnais and the region,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said during his opening remarks to the 30 people who attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Not even a frigid, windy, snowy day could dampen the enthusiasm.

“I’m super excited about moving into the next phase [construction] of this project and the dream of the Village Green is being completed as one phase for the community and region to enjoy,” Laurie Cyr, assistant village administrator, said.

“In 84 weeks, we will be standing on the stage for the 2024 Friendship Festival. It will be here before we know it.”

Cyr has been heavily involved with the project.

It included an online survey for residents to tell officials what they would like to see. Then there was the open house where The Lakota Group offered ideas from other projects they had designed and fit the responses from the online survey.

Next were the conceptual designs officials looked over and gave their input on.

In all, more than 3,000 people offered insight, opinions and ideas, Schore pointed out in his remarks.

Scott Freres, president of The Lakota Group, said these types of projects definitely need community involvement.

“You don’t do community projects anymore unless you invite the community in from Day One, and carry it all the way through,” Freres said.

“... They have been here all the way. There are no bells and whistles. This is what we said we were going to do. This is what we put into it. This is what it is going to cost.”

The stage will not be ready for the 2023 festival, but village officials are hopeful a part of the campus will be ready.