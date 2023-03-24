Victims identified in Will County fatal crash

Daily Journal staff report

PEOTONE — A grandmother and her grandson were killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday on Wilmington/Peotone Road at U.S. Route 45/52.

The Will County Coroner’s office identified the victims as 67-year-old Barbara Stoll, of Manteno, and her 22-year-old grandson, Tyler Stoll, of Bourbonnais.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later time pending the outcome of autopsy, police and toxicological reports.

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police indicates at 8:18 a.m., Barbara Stoll and Tyler Stoll were the occupants of a Kia that was traveling north on U.S. Route 45/52. A Ford Fusion was traveling west on Wilmington Road, according to ISP.

A Chevrolet Impala traveling east on Wilmington Road failed to stop at the stop sign intersection and struck the Kia, which traveled into the right ditch on the north side of the intersection and caught fire, according to the release.

The Chevrolet Impala continued traveling east on Wilmington Road and struck the Ford Fusion in the westbound lane, the release said.

The drivers of the Chevrolet Impala and the Ford Fusion were transported to an area hospital with injuries, according to ISP.

No further information about the crash has been released by ISP.