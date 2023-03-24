Project Headspace and Timing kicks off strategic planning process

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Project Headspace and Timing, the veteran organization whose mission is to promote positive mental health practices to the nation’s veterans by working to unify them with their communities, nature and themselves, has its sights set on multiple large goals, and in doing so, it has committed to a strategic planning process with consulting firm, Athena Advisory Inc.

Project Headspace founder and CEO Eric Peterson said in a news release, “Sarah Marion, of Athena Advisory Inc., will be working with our board and our committee chairs to help us turn the next few years into the most successful years of our organization and will allow us to work with more veterans than ever before.”

The first step in the planning process is called the “Discovery Phase.” This is where the organization takes the time to talk to those who it serves, so it can be clear on what its goals need to be in the next three years, according to Marion.

The board and committee at Project Headspace and Timing knows that its capacity to effect change only comes through learning what the veteran community needs most.

“With that in mind, we are asking for your participation in a 5-minute community survey, to help us identify our veteran’s most common challenges,” said Peterson.

The planning committee is asking the community for help and feedback.

“As we explore new, innovative approaches to connect with our veterans, we would like to include your voice as part of the conversation. Specifically, we are hoping to hear from veterans, their spouses, family members, friends, and those that work with veterans.”

The survey can be accessed at <a href="https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KHJQ3MT" target="_blank">surveymonkey.com/r/KHJQ3MT</a>.