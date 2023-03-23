Outdoor spring sports starting slowly thanks to cold, wet weather

The IHSA schedule doesn’t allow much time between the winter and spring sports season, with the first day of spring sports competition traditionally coming the Monday following the end of the winter sports season.

That situation allows for just a Sunday between the final day of the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals and the first day of games and meets for 13 spring sports, 10 of which are played by area schools.

But thanks to the frigid, precipitation-filled weather which has accompanied the start of the spring sports season, area athletes are finding a little more downtime than they had planned.

During the past 10 days, approximately 90 games, meets and tournaments involving the Daily Journal coverage area’s 24 schools have either been canceled or postponed across baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls track and field and boys tennis.

“It’s one of those things where every year it seems like we lose about 10 games of baseball because we try and start the first week and it’s usually not until April that things start to open up,” Beecher baseball coach and first-year athletic director Brandon Dubois said. “... It’s a balance of being a grounds crew member, a weatherman and being able to communicate.”

The Bobcats were one of several schools that were able to open their seasons Tuesday, doing so in both baseball and girls soccer, following a Monday that saw a handful of area teams get spring sports started as well.

Watseka’s softball team was able to play both of those days, scoring 20-plus runs in wins against Grace Christian on Monday and Donovan on Tuesday.

<strong>BRUTAL CONDITIONS</strong>

But even as they’ve gotten outside, Warriors softball coach and athletic director Barry Bauer has noted how brutal the conditions have been in those games.

“If the real feel isn’t above 40 [degrees] we don’t want to play, but there are some days where you get out when it’s above 40, like Monday and Tuesday, and after a while it gets miserable,” Bauer said.

“The teams want to play, without a doubt, and as a coach you want to get out there, but as an AD it’s tough — if you don’t play, people want to know why you didn’t, and if you do play, people want to know why you did,” he said.

While some spring teams have gotten a game or two in this year, others have not, such as Bishop McNamara softball, which is under new leadership in first-year head coach Alee Rashenskas.

As the Fightin’ Irish continue to see games postponed and practices moved to the crammed quarters of the gym, as well as a day a week at a Bourbonnais training facility, Rashenskas knows it hasn’t been an ideal start to the season, but their practice time now will be superbly important as future makeup dates will likely negate much practice time once they finally start their season.

“We talk a lot about grit, and about digging in deep to get the job done, and [the team] has done a good job of acknowledging that it is what it is and are making the most of it, and I’m proud of them for that,” Rashenskas said. “It’s going to be interesting once we get to the heart of the season, because I foresee us playing all the time.

“It’s not ideal in the gym, but it’s good to get practice time in, because we’re not going to get a lot of it once games start.”

<strong>SHORT OF SPACE</strong>

While essentially every area team is relegating itself to having a multitude of spring sports share limited gym space, that space is even more limited for other schools.

At Beecher, the athletic teams have no high school gym space as their gyms are still being repaired from flooding during winter break, relegating the sports to outdoor work on the tennis courts and baseball outfield, or using indoor gym space at the elementary and junior high schools.

“Someone asked me how this year’s been as an AD, and I can’t tell you because it’s just not a normal year,” Dubois said. “We had to redo basketball and now haven’t been able to plan spring practice schedules, but our coaches have been awesome to work with and have been really flexible.”

Available space has been a similar issue at Kankakee, where their second gym is unavailable as it undergoes renovations as part of the school’s indoor athletic facility project.

Baseball coach Tony Sykes, who has seen his Kays play one game and have five games either postponed or canceled thus far, knows that the limited gym availability — the Kays baseball and softball teams are practicing indoors at the junior high — is difficult to navigate around this year.

But the juice will be worth the squeeze when they have more indoor resources available by next spring, when the gym currently being renovated will become an indoor turf facility where the team can work on drills they simply can’t work on in a traditional gym, such as fielding fly balls and loosening their arms with long toss, as well as hitting live pitching.

“I’m thankful I have so many returning players and I’ve been around a while now, so they know drills they can do for their specific positions, but it comes down to facilities,” Sykes said. “When we get the community center, things will be different, but right now we can’t play long toss, can’t see live pitching with the lighting situation, grounders are limited and fly balls are out of the question.”

The new fieldhouse and community center will also assist in indoor training for the Kays’ track and field team, which are looking to defend the IHSA Class 2A boys and girls state championships. Currently, the track and field team conducts indoor practice in the school’s hallways, something that has been a common sight as the track and field season begins to transition from the brief indoor season to the IHSA outdoor season.

“In indoor season, there’s no wind or cold factor, but outdoors you have all the elements,” Kays track and field coach Marques Lowe said. “It’s much different to prepare for, and if you haven’t run in 20 miles per hour winds before, you wouldn’t even know what to do.

“Sometimes practicing in the elements helps the kids get better and is definitely different, but coaches have to be aware.”

<strong>GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS ON</strong>

Perhaps the outdoor sport that is best acclimated for the brutal weather to start the season is girls soccer.

While sports like baseball, softball and tennis leave the risk of bats and rackets slipping out of a player’s hand and injuring someone, soccer players typically brave out cold and wet elements a little more often.

But even with soccer, the winter-like temperatures can play a factor. In Herscher, where the Tigers have plans on picking up where they left off as IHSA Class 1A Sectional champions a year ago, coach Chris Longtin knows that while they may be able to get outside more, they still have to be aware of what field conditions can be most dangerous in the sport.

“I think you think about [field conditions and weather conditions] equally — the other day we played Morris and a girl hit her head pretty hard, and the frozen ground can be an issue,” Longtin said. “We look at it as, can we get the game in, is it super windy and has the temperature dropped?

“We want the team to perform well and it’s hard to come off the bench and warm up when it’s cold, but we also know that with poor field conditions, we don’t want blowing out a knee or taking someone out on accident.”

With outdoor spring sports being slowed to start the season, the few indoor sports in the area — boys and girls water polo and girls badminton at Bradley-Bourbonnais, as well as boys volleyball at Trinity and Bishop McNamara — have been able to have smoother starts to their seasons.

Boilermakers badminton coach Kathy Colclasure and her team start the spring by sharing the north gym with softball, but this is the time of year where the team starts to have its own operating space as softball moves outdoors, save for the rare spring snow day.

The Boilermakers girls badminton team returns singles state qualifier Vivian Myrick and the state qualifying doubles team of Kate Spittal and Tara DePoister at the top of a deep, experienced team, an exciting bunch Colclasure hopes fans will flock to see this spring, although seating is tight in the north gym, with six nets out at a time for maximum competition.

“We’re only able to pull out three rows of bleachers, but parents [and fans] can also watch from the weight room and look down,” Colclasure said. “We have our returning singles state qualifier and our doubles state qualifiers, and when they hit the bird, it’s smoking.”