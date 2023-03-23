Harbor House hosting Domestic Violence Training in April

Daily Journal staff report

Harbor House will be hosting its certified 40-hour Domestic Violence Training in April.

“Our 40-Hour Domestic Violence Training Program is an excellent resource to empower the community to become advocates for survivors of domestic violence both in their professional and personal lives,” noted Jenny Schoenwetter, Harbor House Executive Director and CEO, in a news release.

“Providing education to passionate community members serves as part of Harbor House’s core goal to support survivors of domestic violence through advocacy, empowerment and prevention.”

For this certified training, 20 hours will be virtual, self-paced modules. The other 20 hours will be in-person sessions starting the week of Monday, April 3, with participants meeting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday and from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday for four weeks. Dinner is provided.

The cost of the training is $150, which will be reimbursed after 20 hours of volunteering with Harbor House. CEUs for 20 contact hours are available for an additional $30. This training is free for healthcare professionals, except the cost of CEUs, if needed.

To learn more about training and get an application, email <a href="mailto:sharon@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">sharon@harborhousedv.org</a>, or call 815-932-5814. Registration is limited and applications are due March 31.