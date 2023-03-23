Downtown on the upswing: Trellis, swings set for Kankakee

A section of Kankakee downtown property will soon become a paradise for swinging — that is, with a bench seat attached to chains.

A section of property immediately east of the east side sidewalk in the 100 block of South Schuyler Avenue, just in front the Kankakee Public Library, will soon be transformed by R&R Construction into an area where four, 6-foot aluminum swings will be hung under metal trellises.

This project, which is set to begin Friday and will be completed by the end of May, is one of the final finishing pieces of the streetscape redesign projects started in 2018 under then-Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong’s administration.

At a cost of about $300,000, money received through a $1.8 million federal grant, the area will be paved and trellises will be erected to help shade those relaxing on the swings.

While Kankakee engineer Neil Piggush noted he helped get the plans from concept to construction, it was Teska Associates, the Evanston-based landscape architectural firm, which created this concept.

The area will also feature a short wall encompassing the area which can also be used for seating, Piggush said.

<strong>‘GOING TO BE COOL’</strong>

Piggush noted this portion of the project has been a long time coming and he is confident the public is going to be pleased with the finished project.

“It’s going to be cool,” Piggush said. “I’m excited.”

In all, the area of development will be 120 feet in length. It will feature a trellis over two bench swings. There will be an open space and then a second trellis over two more bench swings.

The site will have what Josh Markoff, a project manager for R&R Construction of Bradley, described as two “wing walls” to the north and south of the trellises.

While the wing walls will be constructed from concrete, the bench surface on top of the concrete will be wooden so they are more comfortable for seating.

The project was made possible as developer Joe Franco donated a small portion of property from the Executive Office Centre project to be used for this development.

The contract to R&R was actually awarded in April 2022, but various hurdles needed to be crossed before the project was set to go.

Regarding one of the hurdles, Markoff said the trellises and swing sets are set for April 6 delivery. He anticipates they will be put in place shortly after delivery.

“We are really excited to see how this all comes out. This is unique,” he said.

Piggush could not agree more. He had hoped the project would have been completed years ago, but certain portions of the Schuyler Avenue streetscape project had to be scaled back.

He kept these plans in a folder hoping funds would eventually be captured. And sure enough, grant money was made available.

“Not many towns can say they have something like this,” Piggush said.

Jodie Mariano, a member of the Teska design team, said the swing concept was simple: Find a way to invite people to spend more time downtown.

“It’s about getting people to extend their stay. Instead of stopping at a shop and getting what you need, how about going to the swing? And if they do that, maybe they’ll spend a little more time here,” she said. “It’s just a playful element.”

She said during the design phase, this area was considered the “Library Green.”

“The message with this is simple: All are welcome here.”

<strong>THINKING ‘OUTSIDE THE BOX’</strong>

One of the main problems associated with the project was actually finding a place to put it. A trellis and swings need space and obviously can’t hinder access to a business or pedestrian traffic on a sidewalk.

It was for that reason the structure had to be placed off of the actual sidewalk.

“This was a great opportunity for something creative,” Piggush said.

It can also be called “thinking outside the box.”

Communities are always seeking things which grab attention. Four bench swings under trellises would most certainly qualify.

Piggush said the swings and benches will be great locations for people enjoying lunch during warm weather or reading a book from the library.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the swing and trellis are just small ways of making the area unique, fun and somewhat unexpected.

“We are always looking for some ways to stay ahead of the game. This is just another piece to our puzzle. It’s a small attraction, but it’s another way we are trying to distinguish Kankakee as a destination.”

Kankakee planner Mike Hoffman said the entire concept is about bringing something unique, something a little fun to an area.

“Anyone can swing. There’s no age limit to it. We just thought this was a little space were someone could take a break,” he said.

But will people swing? Hoffman believes they will.

“It’s going to be hard to walk past and not jump on it for at least a few seconds,” he said.