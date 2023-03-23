Adolescent Wellness Visit Clinic set for April 15 at KCHD

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department will be hosting an Adolescent Wellness Visit Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 for Kankakee County residents ages 11-21.

This will be a comprehensive appointment to complete an adolescent’s school physical, immunizations, point-of-care testing and/or additional screenings, according to the KCHD’s Facebook page, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeehealth" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeehealth</a>.

A free $50 gift card is included for adolescents that schedule their appointment on April 15. There is a limit of one gift card per sign up and supplies are limited.

Appointments are required for this clinic and no walk-ins will be seen. The number of available appointments are limited but other clinic opportunities will be available in the spring of 2023, with dates to be determined.

Schedule an appointment at: <a href="https://www.signupgenius.com/go/kchdadolescentwellnessclinic" target="_blank">signupgenius.com/go/KCHDAdolescentWellnessClinic</a>.

Appointments are one hour and clients are asked to arrive 15 minutes early.

The clinic is open to insured and uninsured attendees. For uninsured adolescents, the appointment cost is $50.

There will be also be a Mini Health Fair in the Kankakee County Health Department lobby that day.

Kankakee County Health Department is located at 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee.

For questions or to schedule an appointment over the phone, call 815-802-9395.