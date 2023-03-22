Stefari Cafe opening new West Avenue site, gets liquor license

KANKAKEE — Stefari Cafe, a downtown Kankakee staple for nearly six years, will be spreading its reach in the coming weeks as it will be opening a new location with expanded hours and menu.

Owners Stefan and Ariel Frunze will be opening a new location in approximately 3,000 square feet in the southern-most portion of the four-unit property at 267 S. West Ave., owned by developer Dustin Kooy.

The new cafe will also be offering an assortment of alcoholic beverages.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the issuance of a Class G liquor license for the owners’ new location. The Frunzes plan to offer an assortment of specialty cocktails as well as wines from Moldova, the country where Stefan grew up.

A Class G license costs $1,250. It allows for the sale of liquor, but does not allow for the sale of beer.

It is not yet clear when the new location will open. Stefan also said he is not yet clear as to what will be the future of the restaurant they have operated in the Majestic Theater property for the past several years.

Stefan said more details regarding the business will be coming in a few weeks as plans become set.

He said the North Schuyler Avenue location closes at 5 p.m. and the new site will certainly have later hours. Details regarding total hours and the days of business are still being finalized.

Kooy said the approximately 18,000-square-foot South West Avenue property is now entirely leased. In addition to Stefari, this is the location where the popular Splitting Targets axe throwing location is housed.

The location also houses Kooy’s business office as well as a hair salon.

Kooy said the entire Stefari location has been rebuilt from exposing hidden brick walls to new restrooms to a new kitchen.

“We are certainly glad to have them here,” he said.