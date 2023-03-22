Fortitude's Night on the Street nets over $25K

As temperatures hit flurry-including lows Saturday night, Fortitude Community Outreach still forged ahead with its annual fundraiser, Night on the Street.

Being that the event gives participants a first-hand look at the homeless experience, the weather helped show what that experience looks like during the winter.

With a fundraising goal of $20,000, the Fortitude team and a group of participants set up camp at 2 p.m. — either outside in a tent or a vehicle or inside the current shelter site at St. Paul’s church in downtown Kankakee — and embarked on activities relating to the homeless experience.

Hitting the fundraising goal by midnight, the amount raised, as of Tuesday afternoon, totaled $25,687. Each participant had their own fundraising page and goal, and Fortitude’s Executive Director Dawn Broers had a personal goal of $5,000.

Similar to last year, Broers was committed to staying “on the street” for two additional nights. She exceeded her goal and raised $7,179.

The director detailed her experience on Fortitude’s Facebook page.

“This experience has been more mind-blowing than I ever imagined it would be and already I am planning changes and improvements to how we serve the homeless,” she wrote in a post Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broers noted that participants Todd and April Perzee raised $5,416 themselves.

The fundraising efforts are not only for day-to-day operations at the current shelter site, but are for the planned permanent shelter site in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue to be known as “The Fort.”

Activities included a group backpacking and public transportation trip, as well as making coffee over a propane burner.

Fundraising for Night on the Street will continue through Sunday. For more information on Fortitude Community Outreach, go to <a href="https://www.fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a>.

It was reported in an earlier story that the earliest that the city of Kankakee would be discussing its earmarked American Rescue Plan Act contribution of $100,000 to Fortitude would be at the March 20 Kankakee City Council meeting.

The topic was not included on Monday's council agenda. Asked after the meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis noted final details on the allocation are being finalized and he fully anticipates the donation to be OK's by the city council in April.