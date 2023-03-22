ECDA hosting workshop with county health department

The Economic and Community Development Agency will hold a Small Business Workshop from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the ECDA office, 200 E. Court St., Suite 410, Kankakee.

This English-language workshop is in partnership with the Kankakee County Health Department to provide an overview of the necessary steps of opening a food business in Kankakee. The agenda for the workshop includes time for networking, a presentation from the KCHD and time for questions from attendees.

To reserve a seat at this workshop, community members can call the ECDA office at 815-933-0506 or email <a href="mailto:yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.