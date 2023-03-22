Bourbonnais mayor talks sales tax referendum

BOURBONNAIS — During his report at Monday’s board meeting, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore wanted to clarify some information residents received in the mail about the village’s proposed non-home rule sales tax referendum and property rebate program on the April 4 ballot.

The village is asking residents if they want to increase its local sales tax by 1 percentage point, or one cent, going from its current 7.25% sales tax to 8.25% in its three business districts.

Outside of those business districts, the rate would increase from 6.25% to 7.25%.

If residents approve the referendum, funds collected would provide property tax rebates to single-family, owner-occupied homeowners on the municipal portion of their tax bill for at least 10 years.

Schore said he wanted to remind village residents the 100% rebate is only on the village’s portion of a homeowner’s property tax bill. That includes the village line plus the village pension line.

Two fliers have been mailed to village residents regarding the benefits.

They were funded by REALTORS in Support of Local Sales Tax and Property Tax Relief.

The village is hosting an open house at 5:30-7 p.m. March 29 in the community room at 700 Main St. NW.

If you have referendum questions, village elected officials will be on hand to answer questions.

If you can’t attend the open house and want more information, you can call the village’s administration office at 815-937-3570, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

<strong>FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL</strong>

The annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival is slated for June 21-25.

The board approved two resolutions allowing for the closure of certain streets in the village for the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival’s children’s and grand parades. The children’s parade is scheduled for June 23 and the grand parade takes place June 25.

Even with the Community Campus construction, the festival will go on.

“There will still be a carnival,” Schore said. “Some things may be shifted around.”

The target date for completion of the Community Campus is in time for the 2024 Friendship Festival.

<strong>EASTER EGG HUNT</strong>

Trustee Angie Serafini said the annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 1 at Perry Farm.

Bourbonnais Township Park District and the villages of Bradley and Bourbonnais sponsor the egg hunt.

The free event is open to the public and is open to children age 10 and under.

There are five starting points for trail access at Perry Farm with entrances at Coyne Street, Bisaillon Avenue, Cavalier de LaSalle Park, Exploration Station and Valley Avenue.