T-Mobile presenting $50K to Kankakee business incubator

KANKAKEE — Last week, T-Mobile announced Kankakee as one of its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients. The $50,000 grant will go towards touchscreen technology and video content to the Welcome Tech Center at The Co.LAB @ Station Street, an equity-based business incubation and workforce development facility.

According to a news release from T-Mobile, the business incubator is expected to open sometime in Quarter 2 of 2023 and aims to help entrepreneurs with small to mid-sized businesses, emerging apparel designers and CEO program student associates. The project was submitted by the city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency.

The Co.LAB @ Station Street business incubation facility will be housed within a rehabilitated 30,000-square foot property located at 310 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. A contributing building in the Kankakee Downtown Historic District, the property’s historic materials and features are being preserved in compliance with the secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabilitation.

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart vital community development projects. Since the program’s start, T-Mobile has given more than $7.8 million dollars to 175 communities across 41 states, including Kankakee.

For more information on how to submit a proposal for Hometown Grants, go to <a href="https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants" target="_blank">t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants</a>.

A check presentation will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the future Co.LAB business incubator space located at 310 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.