St. Anne schools celebrate Math Madness

ST. ANNE — Throughout the month of March, many have basketball on the brain. This is true in St. Anne, but here there’s an additional component of exercise.

Well, mental exercise that is.

Last Thursday afternoon, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from St. Anne Grade School made their way into the St. Anne Community High School gymnasium for the annual Math Madness event. High school students and basketball players break into two teams, playing a game of basketball while the grade-school students solve math problems based on the game.

The event has been happening for the last several years, with the exception of a pandemic hiatus, and is a favorite among all grade levels.

“We started this because we wanted to do programs that involve the grade school and the high school,” said Brianna Hartney, a math teacher at St. Anne Community High School. “Basketball is a huge part of our school, so [we thought] it would be a good opportunity to [involve the grade school].”

Fellow math teacher Kelly Dunnill explained that the teams are made up of both junior varsity and varsity basketball players.

This was the second time senior Ryan Sirois was participating, and he said he was looking forward to seeing reactions from the young crowd.

Of his favorite part of the game, Sirois said, “I think not only playing with my friends but bringing the math element and [getting] the grade school involved into the high school stuff.”

“It’s a great way to get the community involved,” he said.

Warming up before the game, sophomore Jaqorri Wyatt ran past the bleachers, high fiving a group of fourth graders. He returned moments later to autograph the students’ worksheets.

“I got his signature!” a student exclaimed just before tip-off.

This, fourth-grader Chloe Flotz said, was her favorite part of the game.

Fellow fourth-grader Cooper Griffin said, “I really like how they let us come here and watch the high schoolers play.”

While there was no bracket involved, there were different work sheets for each grade level. Activities included documenting the score of each team, as well as time-related questions.