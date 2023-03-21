National Ag Day celebrates agriculture's contributions

Today marks National Agriculture Day, a day observed in March each year to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture and its contributions to everyday life.

Organized by the Agriculture Council of America, a Kansas-based nonprofit organization, the <a href="http://www.agday.org" target="_blank">National Ag Day program</a>, now in its 50th year, encourages farm bureaus and communities to host events to help every American further understand agriculture’s role in modern society.

“Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis. But too few people truly understand this contribution,” the ACA’s website states. “This is particularly the case in our schools, where students may only be exposed to agriculture if they enroll in related vocational training.”

In an effort to spread agricultural education, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau has been a long-time participant in the national campaign, recently hosting its 20th installment of Kids Day at the Farm.

With volunteer help from local farmers, as well as members of area schools’ Future Farmers of America clubs, the annual two-day event brings nearly 1,000 fourth graders from across the county and beyond to learn about everything agriculture through interactive booths at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.

The bureau also boasts an ag educator, helps to provide trips to FFA clubs, hosts educational community events and more.

Here in Kankakee County, and its surrounding counties, agriculture is quite prominent.

More than 70% of Kankakee County’s acreage is dedicated to farmland, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s most recent <a href="http://chrome-extension//bdfcnmeidppjeaggnmidamkiddifkdib/viewer.html?file=https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2017/Online_Resources/County_Profiles/Illinois/cp17091.pdf" target="_blank">Census of Agriculture from 2017</a>.

Of the county’s roughly 436,000 acres, 312,904 acres were reported as farmland across a total of 756 farms, with 94% of those considered family farms.

However, farmers make up just 1.3% of America’s labor force today, a decrease from 4.3% in the early 1970s, according to the ACA.

By building awareness, the ACA’s goal is to encourage young people to consider career opportunities in agriculture.

“Each American farmer feeds more than 165 people … a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s,” according to the ACA website. “As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand for the food and fiber produced in the United States.”

For more information on National Ag Day, which falls during National Ag Week, visit <a href="https://www.agday.org" target="_blank">agday.org</a>.