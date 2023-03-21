Living costs remain low in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — When it comes to $100, Kankakee County residents can get a little more than $108 worth of goods and services.

Compared to the national statistic relating to the cost of living index, Kankakee County expenses rank below the national average in five of the six categories surveyed, said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

How much?

According to the 2022 Composite Cost of Living Index, $100 goes further in Kankakee County than in other regions, based on statistics.

For $100 spent on the categories of housing, groceries, utilities, health care, transportation and miscellaneous goods and services, Kankakee County ranked below the national average in all but one category: transportation.

Ranking below the national average in this case is a good thing, Nugent said.

According to the data:

• Housing — 75.5% of U.S. average

• Misc. food/services — 93.6%

• Groceries — 96.3%

• Utilities — 97.6%

• Health care — 99.9%

• Transportation — 107.3%

“Our $100 goes further,” Nugent said. “To me, that’s a positive.”

The study was completed by the firm The Council for Community and Economic Research.

In the 2021 report, housing was 71.6%; misc. food/services, 90.8%; groceries, 98%; utilities, 88.7%; health care, 98.1%; and transportation, 110.7%.

The cost of living analysis determines after-tax costs contributing to a standard of living.

Nugent said everyone hears stories regarding wage comparisons for those who work in Kankakee County and what a similar employee may be earning in locations such as Chicago, New York or other like-regions.

The discussion ultimately comes to the point where workers in those areas earn perhaps double the amount.

But, he noted, if the trade off is paying higher prices for food, housing, electricity, natural gas or other basic needs, then at the end of the day, the comparison evens itself.

“You have to earn double the wages to afford to live in the locations,” he said.

He stressed that he is not advocating for wages to be lower here, but higher wages most often lead to increases in housing and other basic needs.

Regarding the higher-than-national-average cost for transportation, it can be directly related the price of fuel.

Nugent said he has not been able to determine why fuel is higher here.

But returning to wages, Nugent explained living is a matter of balancing numbers. And he remains steadfast in his belief that Kankakee County is an economical place to live.

“I haven’t found any place that is heaven,” he said. “There are always pros and cons to every region.”