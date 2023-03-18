St. Anne commits to giving $4,800 to Fortitude

ST. ANNE — The village of St. Anne will likely be the second Kankakee County community to financially commit to Fortitude Community Outreach’s $1.2 million building fund.

St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell confirmed this week that the village board is expected to formally approve a $4,800 contribution of COVID-19 relief funds to Fortitude’s building program, to be known as “The Fort.”

At a discussion at Monday’s village board meeting, the six-member board discussed the matter and the sense O’Connell gained from the discussion is the board supports contributing to the building fund.

Fortitude has not specially approached the board, but trustees and O’Connell believe this a matter worth supporting.

The $4,800 figure is the calculation Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent proposed at a recent community meeting with Fortitude. The formula was derived from Kankakee’s $100,000 commitment of American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed to governmental bodies about two years ago.

Based on Nugent’s formula, municipalities should contribute $4 per resident, based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

In addition to Kankakee and St. Anne, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said this week the village would contribute $60,000 or the amount in Nugent’s funding calculation [$63,064] based on the participation of other county communities.

So, St. Anne would most likely be the second municipality to formally approve a commitment.

“This is needed in the county. We [St. Anne] can’t do too much,” he said in terms of making a larger contribution.

O’Connell was asked if the village has issues with homelessness. He said he wasn’t aware of any issues, “but that’s not to say they make their way to the region’s metro area.

“St. Anne is a low-income area. We are conscious of the need. We will do whatever we can do.”

While the board vote is still to be taken, O’Connell feels confident about its outcome.

“I didn’t see any real push back” when the issue was discussed by the board, he said.

O’Connell noted the contribution could not be formally acted upon at the recent board meeting because it was not part of the agenda.

“The way I look at it, this is money [ARPA] we were given. Let’s put it to good use. Hopefully other towns will follow suit. This is a good cause.”