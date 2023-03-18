KLASEY: A gift for the future

Some 30 years from now — on June 26, 2053 — Kankakee officials will open a gift to the community that has been packed away since 1953. The gift will be a large metal “time capsule” full of memorabilia from Kankakee’s 1953 Centennial, a week-long party celebrating the 100th birthday of the county and its largest city.

The time capsule is buried beneath the floor of the Kankakee County Museum’s Centennial Room, capped by a circular bronze plaque bearing the message, “Not to be opened before June 26, 2053. Below this plaque are messages, pictures, and historical records from Kankakee County citizens, with best wishes to our friends and descendants. Sealed June 26, 1953. Kankakee Centennial.”

During the month of June 1953, newspaper articles reminded local residents, organizations, churches and businesses to submit materials for placement in the time capsule. “Individuals may place snapshot-size pictures in the capsule with a message on the back for a fee of 50 cents,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal on June 12.

“Industries will be permitted to place brochures 9 by 12 inches and not more than one-quarter inch thick in the capsule for $5. If the brochure is more than one-quarter inch thick, the fee will be $10. There will be no charges to churches or civic organizations for placing a brochure or message 9 by 12 inches and less than one-quarter inch thick in the capsule.”

The June 26 capsule-sealing and burying event would be accompanied by dedication ceremonies for the still-under-construction Centennial Room, a new meeting-space addition to the Kankakee County Museum (then called the Historical and Arts Building). The building addition was a gift from Kankakee Daily Journal Publisher Leslie Small and his wife, Grace.

“The …burying of the capsule will be one of the most significant events of the centennial,” the newspaper reported on June 25. “It will project the present 100 years into the future and provide the citizens of the year 2053 with priceless information on their heritage. The capsule was conceived as an expression of faith in the future.”

In that same issue, the Journal described the “elaborate plans” made to safely preserve the capsule and its contents for 100 years. Beneath the Centennial Room’s floor, a concrete crypt and galvanized metal sleeve would surround and protect the capsule. “The big stainless steel and fused glass capsule will be inserted inside the galvanized iron protector after the steel top has been welded atop the capsule. Over it, the cement floor of the centennial room will be placed.”

On Friday, June 26, a sizeable crowd gathered in the uncompleted Centennial Room and adjoining spaces of the Historical and Arts Building for the 1 p.m. capsule dedication. Dedication speaker Judge C. D. Henry told the audience that “in his life, he had seen boardwalks give way to cement sidewalks, dirt to paved streets, and the use of horses disappear. He said the past 100 years has seen literally thousands of inventions that make life easier and that Kankakee’s part in all this is in the time capsule.”

Following Judge Henry’s remarks, a final batch of hundreds of items was loaded into the time capsule. The last items added to the capsule were a letter from Centennial chairman Roy Robinson, and an “instantly developed photograph [Polaroid] of the crowd at the dedication ceremonies.”

Dedication of the Centennial Room immediately followed the capsule ceremonies. Speaker Werner Schroeder, a Chicago attorney and Kankakee native, said the dedication was “not only to the past and the great men of the past, but to serve as a beacon light to the future.” Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Small, donors of the Centennial Room, were introduced by Kankakee businessman John Krueger, who served as master of ceremonies.

In a letter conveying the new room to the Kankakee Park Board, the Smalls wrote, “In the past few days, the people of this city and county have demonstrated an appreciation of their heritage and pride in their community far above the ordinary …. One reason for our progress to date has been an awareness on the part of all concerned of the need to expand and enlarge our public facilities from time to time to keep pace with our growing community. One such facility is the Historical and Arts Building, and it seems to us that this is a fitting time to provide for an addition to this building.”

Construction of the Centennial Room would not be completed until January 1954. It nearly doubled the size of the Historical and Arts Building, providing needed space for meetings and events, with a capacity of up to 150 people. A full wall of windows on the west side of the room provided a view (at that time) of the wooded area behind the building. The facility included a coat check room, two restrooms and a small kitchen.

The Journal’s report on the Friday dedication events wrapped up with this observation: “The theme of accomplishments in the past through freedom of thought and action, and faith in the future was dominant in the dedicatory talks and pastoral prayers at the ceremony for both the Centennial Room and the time capsule.”

In 1998, forty-five years after the time capsule was buried beneath the Centennial Room, excitement over the planned opening of another time capsule proved a disappointment. Where was that capsule?

Answer: A planned feature of the Kankakee Public Library’s centennial celebration on August 30, 1998, was the finding and opening of a century-old time capsule. Supposedly located behind the large limestone cornerstone on the building’s northwest corner, the time capsule proved to be not only elusive, but apparently non-existent.