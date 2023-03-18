Kankakee School Board candidates forum sparks lengthy debate

KANKAKEE — The four candidates vying for three seats on the Kankakee School Board addressed issues ranging from teacher retention to student achievement and other concerns within District 111 at a Thursday evening forum hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

The candidates — which include challenger Suzanna Berrones and incumbents Chris Bohlen, Deb Johnston and current Board President Barbara Wells — all stressed the importance of the April 4 election, as those selected to serve a four-year term on the seven-member board will be responsible for hiring the successor of Superintendent Genevra Walters, who plans to retire at the end of next school year.

Taking the stage on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library for about an hour and 45 minutes, the candidates fielded 13 questions from four panelists and debate moderator Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County NAACP.

Some questions were supplied by members of the audience, though only a handful remained in attendance by the end of the debate.

<strong>QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS</strong>

<strong>The district has struggled with a high turnover rate for teachers and administrators. What should be done to bring qualified people to Kankakee and keep them here?</strong>

<strong>Deb Johnston:</strong> Everybody knows that there is a teacher shortage. However, if we do what we need to do to keep our teachers in our buildings, we wouldn’t have a shortage … They are not retiring. They are leaving. They are resigning …. Everything they have told me is, it’s not the kids. It’s not even the administrators in the buildings …. It’s just the constant different changes daily that they have been asked to do.

They love the kids, and they hate leaving because they don’t want to leave those kids. We need to make it so they want to stay here. The administrators — building wise, central office — need to communicate with their teachers, need to know who their teachers are.

<strong>Barbara Wells:</strong> Teaching has become an overburdened field. Everything that can’t get done in other spaces gets handed to the teacher. Then we have to increase the classroom size because we had to cut the budget. That was back in 2008, and we still haven’t reduced those classroom sizes at the elementary levels. We know, as a country, what it takes to make education better … Starting salaries for teachers are too low … It’s really up to the voters to tell the government that they need to invest in education.

<strong>Suzanna Berrones:</strong> We need to take care of our teachers. They are out there every day with those children. Teachers don’t see their students as students. A real teacher, a good teacher, will see their students as their children, and they will care for their children. So as administrators, you need to listen and you need to find out what our teachers need to make their children better students, to help their children succeed.

<strong>Chris Bohlen:</strong> Five years ago, we started doing the process of exit interviews. Why are people leaving? What’s the issue? For [much] of it, it’s a personal issue. Some of it is a systemic issue. But you can see a trend by doing exit interviews. Those continue and they are still in place, but … nobody is trying to push teachers to give us their input on the way out the door. The second thing we can do is, we can stop publicly blaming teachers for everything bad that happens in the district … At some point, you get tired of getting beat up if you’re a teacher.

<strong>What ideas do you have to improve the quality of education in the district?</strong>

<strong>Deb Johnston:</strong> We need to make sure that we have teachers in place in front of students, teaching our students. We still have a handful of kids … that are still staying at home and learning in front of a computer … A lot of it is mostly the junior high and high school, but if they are not in school, they are missing out. We also have a horrible attendance rate, and we have people that are going out and trying to get those kids back to school, but it’s an uphill battle. We’ve allowed those kids to stay home, and they have taken advantage of it, and we need to stop that now.

<strong>Barbara Wells:</strong> We’ve asked our teachers to give our students grade-level assignments. One of the ways the school district is judged is based on the standardized testing at the end of the year. You cannot take a grade-level standardized test if, all year long, you’ve been exposed to work that is below grade level. That’s one problem … Do we realize students need five people in their life that talk to them about their life? So if you see a student anywhere … ask them what they learned. Did they go to school today? Because they need to know that we care.

<strong>Suzanna Berrones:</strong> The truancy rate is just through the roof, so it makes me concerned about why these students are not coming to school. I went back and I looked at the [Illinois Assessment of Readiness] test scores … In 2019, 27.7% of our students did not meet at their grade level [for reading]. In 2022, 42.7% of our district’s students did not meet [the reading standard]. What happened from 2019 to 2022 besides COVID? What happened in our district to where our test scores and our students are not meeting at grade level?

<strong>Chris Bohlen:</strong> When they announced we were getting COVID funds, I proposed and suggested that we hire tutors, because one of the things … that has proven effective in substantially improving student achievement is one-on-one tutoring. Number two, … we don’t have a [substantial] high school library. We don’t have a high school librarian, because why? I don’t know. We had a circulation of books last year in the high school library of 128 books, meanwhile Kennedy had 15,600 books circulating. How do you improve student achievement? One of the basics of research says you have a qualified librarian working with the kids.

<strong>The board recently approved a reduction in graduation requirements for the Kankakee High School class of 2023, due in part to errors in students’ transcripts and last year’s scheduling problems. What should be done to ensure these reductions aren’t needed again?</strong>

<strong>Suzanna Berrones:</strong> I’m fairly new to the CBE [Competency Based Education] learning, so I have done a little bit of research and attended the board meetings. To me, I believe we have to make sure we have the proper assessments available to test the competency. We can’t just accordingly change what we believe they are competent in. We have to have them show us and prove to us they are competent. Because if we don’t, those students are moving on and they are going to be set up for failure …

We need to make sure those assessments are done and they are not just written in. I’m not sure if that’s happened. But moving forward, make sure the assessments are done. Make sure we are utilizing CBE based on the way it is supposed to be utilized, and it would be great for our district. Our kids would thrive if we use it correctly.

<strong>Chris Bohlen:</strong> Our district doesn’t need to reduce graduation requirements. We need to provide kids with sufficient education to achieve our graduation requirements. Yes, there were mistakes made by the management of the district, which included scheduling issues, which included, apparently, not enough accountability to make sure teachers were giving grades, but also on the other side, not making sure students were attending and students were achieving.

So, how do we make sure it doesn’t happen in the future? Well, we start managing the district like it needs to be managed, which is, you make sure teachers are doing what they are supposed to be doing. You make sure students are doing what they are supposed to be doing. And you make sure the administration doesn’t lose a schedule for nine weeks of the year. Going forward, I think I know some questions, and I think the rest of the board members know to ask questions and not just trust that it is all going well.

<strong>Deb Johnston:</strong> I was appalled when I was told that we are going to waive classes, we are going to get rid of electives, they are not going to count … Those DNMs [placeholder grades meaning “does not meet”] were changed to Ds because the State Board of Education didn’t understand what a DNM was … Well, then when those came back, there still weren’t enough positive grades to get 187 kids to be able to graduate …

There have been places and times where you’ve had kids not get the qualifications to graduate, so they go to summer school to make up those qualifications. They don’t just get to graduate and move on with their life. They actually have to get the grades and the actual classes needed. We need to do that. To answer really what the question was, I’m scared it is going to happen again, because COVID didn’t just affect the class of 2023.

<strong>Barbara Wells:</strong> This district has been in crisis actually since before COVID. And to sit here and pretend that we never graduated students with lacking credentials before this year is disingenuous. We’ve had students who struggled to the graduation line with Ds. It has happened. It happens across the country. You can graduate high school with a D …

The students did not fail. The adults did … I just want you to understand that this problem is not new. Children not reading — not new. We as a community cannot hand this over to teachers and administrators and say, “Here’s the kids. Teach them.” We all need to get in behind and come alongside and let these children understand that we truly believe education is important.