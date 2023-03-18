Fortitude discusses building plans with Bourbonnais officials

BOURBONNAIS — Acknowledging homelessness is a serious Kankakee County issue, the Bourbonnais Village Board will begin discussions of how to aid the construction of Fortitude Community Outreach’s planned homeless shelter.

Fortitude officials presented its plans and funding needs for the proposed 4,800-square-foot permanent homeless shelter site in Kankakee on Wednesday to the village board’s Finance Committee.

Following the 20-minute presentation and question-and-answers, the board said they would take the request under advisement.

“Personally I would like to commend you guys for the efforts you are doing,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said. “This is a problem in Kankakee County. The issue is real.”

Schore said it is up to what the board wants to do.

Fortitude is currently operating a temporary shelter in the former St. Paul Lutheran School property located in the 200 block of South Dearborn Avenue in downtown Kankakee.

The nonprofit is currently raising funds for its proposed permanent location, which is estimated to cost $1.2 million to build its planned shelter on two donated lots in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.

Fortitude is about $300,000 to $400,000 short of its needed $1.2 million goal to construct, Fortitude founder and Executive Director Dawn Broers said.

Fortitude officials met with Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno and Kankakee County officials on Feb. 23 to discuss their project.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent suggested asking each municipality to pay $4.09 per resident [based on the 2020 U.S. Census] toward Fortitude to bridge the funding gap.

Based on this calculation, Bourbonnais would be asked to contribute $74,291 based on its 18,164 population figure.

Broers was open to the idea.

If this calculation is used for all municipalities in the county, Manteno would be asked to contribute $37,669 [9,210 census count] and Momence, $12,749 [3,117 census count]. Herscher would be asked for $7,423 [1,815 census], Grant Park, $5,292 [1,294 census] and Limestone, $6,372 [1,558 census].

Unincorporated Kankakee County would be tasked with the largest contribution: $112,393 for its 27,480 residents who do not live within the boundaries of a municipality.

The city of Kankakee has proposed using $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

If tiny municipalities are asked to contribute, Union Hill, population 55, would be asked for $225 and Reddick’s 199 population would calculate to an $814 contribution.

The final allocation decision of Kankakee’s ARPA funding will be based on Kankakee City Council approval, which will be discussed again at its Monday meeting.

The village of St. Anne is proposing $4,800 for its 1,161 residents. It will vote on the proposal at its April 10 board meeting.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson has verbally committed $60,000, Broers said. Watson said during the Feb. 23 meeting that Bradley would invest on the contingency of other communities investing.

Based on the population calculation, Bradley would be committed to $63,064 for its 15,419 residents.

The group is currently scheduled to present to Manteno and Grant Park officials, Broers said.

The proposed building would double Fortitude’s capacity. The shelter currently provides nightly shelter for up to 18 during winter.

Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill asked about rehabbing an existing building.

“The cost would be just as much as to build,” Broers said.