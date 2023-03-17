Kankakee School Board revisits superintendent search

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board is looking to get the ball rolling in the search for the next Kankakee School District 111 superintendent.

The board discussed qualities of desired candidates — such as ties to the community and experience with Competency Based Education — during its meeting Monday at Proegler School.

After some back-and-forth about the timeline for selecting a search firm, board members agreed upon a date for a special meeting where they will create a request for proposals for firms to assist in the search process.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kankakee High School.

In December, Gloria Davis, a retired Decatur superintendent who does search consulting, presented to the Kankakee board regarding what to expect from a search process.

Board President Barb Wells noted that Davis suggested eyeing June of 2023 for choosing a search firm.

Board member Chris Bohlen said that he understood the advice to mean a search firm should already be in place by June — not that the board should be making that selection in June.

“That would make sense because they need to start recruiting much sooner rather than any later,” Bohlen said. “You’ve got people out looking for jobs, willing to take jobs; if you wait past June, if you just are starting to interview recruiters in June, that means they don’t recruit until August or September.

“I would urge us — I’ve already said this a number of times to the point where it irritates everybody — but we’ve got to get going here, guys.”

Wells told the board members she would be sending them all an email listing the priorities they mentioned during Monday’s meeting. She asked them to initial next to the statements they agreed with.

That document will be used to craft the RFP for search firms.

“This all rests on people doing the work that I am asking you to do and getting it back to me,” Wells said.

Wells said the search firm should be familiar with the district’s programs and operations; it should be prepared to carry out a nationwide search, and it should have a multicultural staff that understands the needs of a diverse district.

Superintendent Genevra Walters, who has been in her position since 2014, will be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

<strong>DESIRED QUALITIES</strong>

Bohlen said that the superintendent should be someone who is “sensitive and open to the community.”

“I want somebody who is involved and understands CBE, and I want somebody that — and this is probably my first criteria — understands and works on figuring out ways to work to improve student achievement,” he said.

Board member Mary Archie said the superintendent should be concerned with the development of children and care about the community.

“If you are not a part of the community, you don’t have no stake in it, and that could be a big problem when you talk about caring about the kids and the families and stuff,” Archie said. “So I hope the next one have some kind of stake in Kankakee, because otherwise, as far as my concerns, I don’t think it would work.”

Board member Deb Johnston said she agrees the next superintendent should be connected with the community or be able to get connected with it quickly, and that the person should be familiar with CBE.

District 111 is part of the state’s pilot program for Competency Based Education, or CBE, a method of academic instruction and evaluation based upon students demonstrating mastery of a subject.

“They need to have been associated with CBE,” Johnston said. “Even as much as we have been in contact with CBE, we still have questions about it. It’s a very good program, but it needs to be handled properly, and it needs to be handled by someone who knows what they are doing.”

Johnston said she would also like the person to care about the best interests of teachers.

“We need to have the teachers and the administration, central office, they all need to be on the same page,” she said. “They can’t be arguing. They can’t be being confrontational. They need to all be on the same page.”

Board member Jess Gathing also agreed on the importance of a superintendent who understands CBE and who works well with others.

“I would like to see the next superintendent come in and, we would like to keep CBE, and work with it and explain it to all of our parents and kids, and watch it grow,” he said. “We need a superintendent who can also get along with our teachers, administrators — not ‘get along,’ but everybody can sit down and work together and we can make this a happy home.”

Board Vice President Darrell Williams said the superintendent should be “student driven” in addition to seeing the big picture.

“They have to be very passionate about going out and continue to get money, grants, ways to improve the district,” Williams said. “We have a lot of work to do on curriculum, buildings, and I want them to be future-focused, look not just to next year, but look 10, 15, 20 years ahead.”

Board member Tracy Verrett said she would like the superintendent to have “good financial management.”

“Prior to our current superintendent, our district was not in the best place financially,” she said. “And so I would appreciate a superintendent that can strategically use our current resources and funding and have the ability to bring added resources.”