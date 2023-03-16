PHOTO GALLERY: Kids Day at the Farm returns

Area fourth-graders spent a “day at the farm” this week.

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau hosted its 20th Kids Day at the Farm, the first since 2019 after a hiatus during COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, the two-day event brought in more than 1,000 students from 36 classes to learn about everything agriculture.

Students heard from local farmers and agriculture businesses about how corn and soybeans are grown and used, examples of careers in agriculture and what technology is used today.

They also took a trip to the barn to interact with cows, pigs, goats, sheep and horses and hear from the very farmers who rear the animals.

Volunteers from Manteno, St. Anne, Momence, Herscher and Central’s Future Farmers of America clubs helped the day run smoothly by ushering each class to the next station.

Four classes from Chicago’s Mary Gage Peterson Elementary also attend the event each year as part of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau’s adopted classrooms initiative.

Getting kids involved in learning about agriculture is important, said longtime Kankakee County Farm Bureau board member Mark Johnson.

“The goal is to show kids that food comes from somewhere besides the grocery store,” Johnson said.

Megan DeBeneditto, the farm bureau’s new ag educator, said she looks forward to getting into classrooms to further students’ knowledge of the agriculture that takes place all around them.

For more about the Kids Day at the Farm event and DeBeneditto, see Saturday’s Ag section in the Daily Journal.