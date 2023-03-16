Night on the Street returns to raise Fortitude funds

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and ending at 9 a.m. Sunday is the annual Night on the Street event that gives participants a first-hand look at the homeless experience. Every year, funds are raised for Fortitude Community Outreach.

Participants set up a donation page and do individual fundraising while participating in event activities. Activities include a group backpacking and public transportation trip, making coffee over a propane burner and spending the night either outside in a tent or inside the current shelter site at St. Paul’s in downtown Kankakee.

To register and set up a donation page, go to <a href="https://www.fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a> or app.donorview.com/jOOA5.

Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers will again be staying on the street until she reaches a personal fundraising goal of $5,000.

“Last year, for Night on the Street, I committed to staying out ‘on the street’ until I raised $5,000. I spent the nights at the shelter and met my goal,” Broers wrote in a social media post.

“This year, I’m stepping it up, spending nights outside and disguising myself as ‘homeless’ in order to truly experience things like food pantries, and community responses to a homeless individual. I’ll do this again until I raise $5,000,” she continued.

Additional activities for Night on the Street include figuring out what food pantry offerings are useful on the street, playing a board game about homelessness to experience the real-life ups and downs of homelessness, creating a budget to afford permanent housing on a minimum wage income and deciding what possessions to carry with you when that’s all you can keep.

Participants can win Fortitude merch by hitting fundraising goals.