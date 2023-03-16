Mailbox bursting with ballots ahead of Kankakee debates

As several Kankakee candidates state their case this evening for votes in the April 4 election, some 1,250 mail-in ballots already have been filled out and returned to the Kankakee County Clerk’s office.

County Clerk Dan Hendrickson noted some 4,500 mail-in ballots were sent out for this upcoming election and already more than 25% have been returned. Hendrickson said the office is receiving some 50 ballots per day through the U.S. Mail.

In all, Hendrickson said upwards of 2,000 mail-in ballots likely will be cast.

Tonight’s debate will be between Kankakee 6th and 7th Ward candidates, and between four Kankakee School Board candidates seeking three spots on the seven-member school board.

The aldermanic debate, hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The school board forum begins at 7 p.m. The debate is being held on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

Vying for a spot on the 14-member council is 6th Ward incumbent Democrat Ald. Mike Cobbs. He is being challenged by Republican Nolan Bukowski.

In the 7th Ward, Democrat incumbent Ald. Reginald Jones is being opposed by Independent candidate Christine Williams for the four-year term.

For the school board debate, board president Barbara Wells and board members Chris Bohlen and Deb Johnston will be on the stage along with board hopeful Suzanne Berrones.

Regarding voting, Hendrickson said in-person voting at the clerk’s office in downtown Kankakee has been slow. As of noon Wednesday, there have been 177 ballots cast.

Whether the low number is due to the lack of contested races, mail-in voting or voter apathy is unknown. Hendrickson said in the municipal race four years ago, voter turnout was equally low at 12%.

He is hopeful this election surpasses that number, but he certainly is not anticipating a huge turnout.

“I believe we will be under 15%,” he said. “I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not seeing it yet. I’m ready to be proven wrong.”

There is a key county-wide vote on the ballot regarding the request for a retail .25-cent sales tax increase to generate $3 million annually to fund county mental health services.

The clerk’s office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for early voting. The office will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the Saturdays of March 25 and April 1 for voters.

Early voting at the clerk’s office concludes at 4:30 p.m. April 3, the day before day-of voting at polling places.