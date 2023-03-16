KCC offering new Lifelong Learning Institute courses for senior citizens

An information session for the Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be at 10 a.m. to noon March 31 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. It is a free event, and refreshments will be served.

The special guest speaker will be Bob de Oliveira, who will share information on his spiritual pilgrimage of 140 miles in seven days from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The Lifelong Learning Institute offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. The continuing education classes are non-credit are open to people ages 50 and older.

The March 31 event will also have registration and course information.

The classes focus on different intellectual and cultural topics and vary from a few hours to several meetings. In-person and live webinar options are offered, and prices also vary, with many classes that are free or priced at $25 or less.

For more information or to find out the latest course offerings, go to <a href="https://www.continuinged.kcc.edu" target="_blank">continuinged.kcc.edu</a>, or call 815-802-8206. To be added to the program mailing list, email <a href="mailto:mposing@kcc.edu" target="_blank">mposing@kcc.edu</a>, or call 815-802-8206.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.