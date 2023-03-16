KCC hosting job fair on April 13

From 9 a.m. to noon April 13, Kankakee Community College will host a Job Fair in the KCC College Center.

The event is open to the public and KCC encourages veterans to attend. Admission is free to all who attend. Employers will conduct on-site, pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions.

“The job fair is to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release. “We want to enhance job seekers’ experiences by providing them the opportunity to meet and talk with representative from a broad spectrum of companies to discuss available positions and personally submit their résumé to recruiters.”

Anyone who needs help with resumes can visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event, Avalos said.

An employer registration form and list of employers who have signed up for the job fair are at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/jobfair" target="_blank">kcc.edu/jobfair</a>.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.

The job fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.