Haas working to name overpass in Rittmanic's honor

To honor the life of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, Illinois House Assistant Minority Leader Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, introduced House Joint Resolution 15 to designate the 315 overpass on Interstate 57 as the “Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic Memorial Highway.”

Rittmanic was killed in the line of duty Dec. 30, 2021, after investigating a noise complaint at a Bourbonnais hotel with another officer. On Tuesday, this resolution passed the House Transportation: Regulation, Roads, & Bridges Committee with unanimous and bipartisan support.

“Our police officers put their lives in danger with every shift and every call, and Sergeant Rittmanic’s horrific death reminds us of these dangers and the courage of the men and women in blue,” said Haas in a news release.

“By designating the overpass near the site of where her life was taken, we honor her heroism for Bradley and the surrounding Kankakee-Bourbonnais area where she worked to serve and protect, as well as for our state. All who drive and pass its designation will be reminded of the sacrifice police officers and their families make for the safety of our communities.”

HJR 15 was filed Feb. 14 by Haas. This resolution originally was introduced by Haas in the 102nd General Assembly as HJR 96; however, was not adopted in that General Assembly in sufficient time. Haas also introduced House Resolution 597 in January 2022 to honor the memory of Rittmanic, and HR 597 was adopted in February 2022.

Rittmanic was a 21-year law enforcement veteran, published poet, amateur photographer and film producer. With her wife, she was an avid dog rescuer and was widely recognized as a leader in community policing. She is survived by her wife, father, sisters, brother and nieces and nephews.