BBCHS Board OKs electrical upgrade project

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will be getting some long-needed electrical upgrades next summer.

The BBCHS District 307 School Board on Monday approved bids for electrical upgrades to take place in the summer of 2024.

The electrical contractor bid went to Ruder Electric for $1,344,868, and the general trades bid went to Johnson-Downs Construction for $55,000.

Chris Hammond, chief school business official, said the electrical upgrades are needed to continue the district’s ongoing HVAC project.

Work is planned to start this summer and continue through the summer of 2025 to bring the building from 40% to 100% air conditioned.

There are currently seven different points where electrical service goes into the building; they will be streamlined down to two points, Hammond said.

“We have some kind of really goofy electrical things done because we were piecemeal throughout multiple years of putting this together,” he said. “So we are looking to fix a lot of that.”

The electrical upgrades are needed to continue the HVAC project, as electricity will be connected to what will eventually be the rooftop AC unit for the school’s gyms, he said.

The upgrades will also be helpful if the district decides to expand the school building in the future, he said.

“We will be able to expand if needed, but we can also power what we need with our future HVAC projects, and that’s really the key thing that we are trying to get ahead of,” Hammond said. “These are some of the nuances of having a building that was built into 12 different sections or more.”

<strong>OTHER ITEMS</strong>

The board approved a handful of other items Monday, including a college-and-career readiness platform, permission to hire another dual-language certified teacher, and a renewed lease for the district’s farm property.

The college-and-career readiness platform, called SchooLinks, costs $16,000 per year. The board approved a three-year contract.

Dave Lamie, director of counseling, said the platform allows students to narrow down a career path based on their likes and dislikes.

Students will be able to explore career choices, both statewide and nationally, and see the salary offerings and number of openings available.

The platform also allows students to see their financial outlook based upon potential college debt, earnings and the lifestyle they want to live.

Additionally, the site can connect students with postings about work-based learning opportunities and jobs, help them navigate the college admissions process and track college applications and deadlines.

Students will be able to access the site for life and can explore it with their parents or school counselors.

Counselors can also show students a four-year course plan from freshman to senior year based on their plans.

“As counselors, we really can sit there and track all of this with them,” Lamie said. “It gives us more tools in our tool box.”

Lamie said that about one-third of schools in Illinois use the service. Locally, the closest district using the platform is Beecher, he said.

<strong>BILINGUAL TEACHER NEEDED</strong>

The board approved a request to hire an additional bilingual Spanish teacher for next school year.

Candace Wells, director of special services, said that 10 years ago, the school had nine students considered English language learners. Currently, the school has 81 students in the EL program.

“It’s grown quite a bit,” Wells said. “Before I retire [in four years], I anticipate we will reach the 100 mark.”

Spanish is the predominant language students speak other than English.

Three EL teachers are currently on staff.

Wells noted it is difficult to find EL teachers because they have to be certified in their content area and certified in bilingual Spanish.

If more qualified candidates apply, Wells said she would likely request permission to bring on additional bilingual teachers because they are in such high demand.

<strong>FARM LEASE</strong>

A new lease was approved for the 111-acre farm property the district owns in Bourbonnais Township.

The district leases the land to local farmer Robert Kohl on an annual basis.

With the updated contract, Kohl will pay $230 per acre of tillable land, which comes out to $25,530 for the 111 acres. This lease extends to the end of 2023.

The price per acre comes from the University of Illinois Extension office.

The land was originally purchased in 2005 with intentions of building a new school campus.

The board recently approved an agreement with ForeFront Power to install solar panels on approximately 40 acres on the east side of the property.

Kohl will still be able to farm the remaining part of the land, school officials said.

Hammond said the earliest there might be a change to Kohl’s contract based on the solar project might be the summer of 2024 or the end of the 2024 growing season.