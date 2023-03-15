Play ball: Bradley targets $35M baseball complex

BRADLEY — An eight- to 12-diamond baseball complex — which could cost upwards of $35 million including land purchase and construction — is being targeted for Bradley, and if all goes as hoped, the sound of aluminum bats hitting a baseball soon could be filling the air.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved an $875,000, 24-month agreement with The Sports Facilities Companies of Clearwater, Fla., to plan and construct a lighted baseball complex — complete with fields with turf surfaces.

A Sports Facilities official noted once the complex is in full use, its economic impact could be up to $33 million annually when factoring in hotel, restaurant and shopping activities.

The exact location for the athletic field development has not been pinned down. The village is still evaluating locations, but a site is expected to be chosen and purchased shortly.

The complex likely will need 40 to 80 acres. Once a site is selected, it will take 18 to 24 months to construct.

The company’s nearest development to Bradley is the indoor Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park.

<strong>HUGE TOURISM IMPACT</strong>

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said after the meeting that Bradley was not merely exploring this idea. The development will move forward and likely will be ready to host teams in 2025 or 2026.

The first six payments to Sports Facilities will be $22,500 each. The final 18 payments will be $40,000 each.

There is also a $20,000 retainer, bringing the entire contract to $875,000.

The first monthly installment payment is slated for mid-April.

It was estimated this complex could drive as many as 30,000 hotel overnight stays annually.

Watson was emphatic no property taxes will be used for the construction nor the operation of the baseball complex. He noted the village’s business district tax, the pending hotel tax and pending taxes from the sale of marijuana will be used to fund construction.

“We are going to make this happen. This is not pie in the sky. We believe this will be a premier sports facility,” Watson said. “We want people fighting to come to Bradley. … We want to ignite the region with economic development.”

Regarding baseball, Watson said he was never much of a player.

“I tried it as a kid. It wasn’t my favorite sport,” he said.

Currently, the hotel tax accessed at Bradley hotels goes toward the funding of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The agreement will expire in mid-2024 and Bradley officials have stated the village will create its own tourism department.

The bulk of the hotel taxes used to fund the agency comes from Bradley-based hotels.

<strong>DIAMOND POINT USE?</strong>

In addition to the planned complex, the village also is looking for ways to incorporate Diamond Point, the six-baseball-field complex owned by the Bourbonnais Township Park District, with the new site.

By incorporating Diamond Point, the village noted two sites could simultaneously be hosting tournament baseball or softball games.

Bradley had been seeking to aid the installation of field turf at the 67-acre Diamond Point site in Bourbonnais with a commitment of $125,000 last year, but other governmental bodies did not follow suit.

Watson said once it became clear Diamond Point would not be upgraded, the village made the decision to move forward. The village previously had hired a Minneapolis-based company, Convention Sports & Leisure, at a cost of $90,000 to determine what opportunities leisure and sports venues could have in Bradley.

<strong>44 SPORTS VENUES</strong>

Jim Arnold, national director of business development for The Sports Facilities Companies, noted the firm operates 44 sports venues across the United States and employs 1,700. Some Sports Facilities networks of complexes also include things such as water parks.

He noted Sport Facilities sites attract 25 million visits yearly.

Arnold said tournament baseball is a large business, and Bradley’s proximity to major markets such as Chicago, Milwaukee and even St. Louis can be included into potential uses.

He also noted Bradley’s development of hotels and motels already available for use make the region even more appealing.

He said many regions looking at this type of development often have to wait for lodging to be constructed and visitors are forced to seek overnight stays many miles away.

However, in Bradley, he noted the hotels are already in place.

Watson noted it is likely more hotel developments are in the various stages of planning and at least one will likely be announced later this year.

“This can help drive development throughout the community,” he said.