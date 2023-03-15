Hess latest addition to Bradley Police Department

BRADLEY — A former member of the Momence and Peotone police departments has been hired by the Bradley Police Department, bringing the force up to 36 officers.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, police officer Nathan Hess, a 2014 graduate of Momence High School and a 2018 criminal justice graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, was sworn into the position.

The 27-year-old Hess is the son of Momence residents Brian and Renee Hess.

Hess served for about three years with the Momence and Peotone police departments, Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said, before interviewing for the village department.