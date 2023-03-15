CSL Behring marks 70th anniversary in Kankakee County

Seventy years is a long time, and it’s been a fruitful one for CSL Behring, the global biotechnology company with a location along Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais Township.

CSL Behring broke ground in 1951 on the site it still occupies in a then-$14 million investment. It opened its lab doors in 1953 and since has grown into the area’s largest manufacturing plant, with 1,500 employees.

CSL is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Kankakee County.

“It’s really remarkable milestone for our global biotech company,” said Abner Garcia-Delgado, vice president of the local plant, as he addressed the Kankakee County Board on Tuesday. “And if we just look at our history, it goes back to the 1800s. We’re part of the Armour company that was founded in Chicago in the 1800s, and we’re proud of that long history. And at the same time, we are looking forward for many years to come.”

The board honored CSL Behring with a proclamation stating in part, “... for 70 years of saving lives through cutting edge technologies in Kankakee County.”

Garcia-Delgado, who lives in Bourbonnais, said the company is grateful for the recognition and for the opportunity. He spoke for 15 minutes and included a slideshow of the plant’s highlights and a timeline of CSL in Kankakee County.

“From the CSL perspective, our company has a long history as well,” he said. “CSL has been in this business for more than 100 years. We have at the same time a rich heritage, and today our future has never have been brighter.”

CSL Behring, which began as Armour Pharmaceuticals, has 30,000 employees worldwide, including plants in Australia, Germany and Switzerland. CSL had $12.3 billion in revenues in fiscal year 2021. The Kankakee plant is the only one CSL has in the United States, and it makes up 20% of the manufacturing workforce in the county.

“We deliver medicines that are really, really important and life-saving for our patients,” Garcia-Delgado said. “And we are really interested on our patients. We are of course really interested on public health, and we help people that they can keep living, even when they have some rare disease.”

Garcia-Delgado noted that the company was part of the solution for the vaccines that was administered during the Spanish Flu of the early 1900s and helped cure polio in the 1950s. Today its main drugs are Alburx and Zemaira. Alburx is used mainly in surgeries for patients, and Zemaira is used to treat emphysema.

Both drugs are derived from plasma, and CSL is opening a CSL Plasma on site, where donations will be made from the general public.

“We have more than 140 acres, more than 40 buildings on site [here], so we are one of the biggest biotech sites in the whole world,” Garcia-Delgado said.

Garcia-Delgado highlighted how CSL Behring is an integral part of Kankakee County, and the company has built partnerships throughout the community.

“CSL has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on upgrades to our facilities and grounds for the last several years,” he said. “And the people who work at CSL put money into the economy as do visitors who come to CSL from all over the world. … We are really, really proud to have that contribution to our community here in Kankakee.”

1951 — Ground broken for the Kankakee facility

1953 — Kankakee facility opened as Armour Laboratories

1958 — Armour Pharmaceuticals provides human plasma, pharmaceuticals and animal health products

1970 — Greyhound obtains control of Armour companies

1977 — Revlon Inc. purchases Armour Pharmaceutical company

1987 — Rorer Group acquires Armour Pharmaceuticals

1990 — Rorer Group mergers with Rhone-Poulenc S.A. to form Rhone-Poulenc Rorer

1996 — Hoechst AG's Behringwerke is merged with Armour Pharmaceuticals to form Centeon LLC

1999 — Hoechst AG and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer merge to form Aventis SA

2000 — Aventis SA changes its name to Aventis Behring

2004 — CSL purchases Aventis Behring and forms ZBL Behring

2006 — ZBL Behring changes name to CSL Behring

<em>Source: CSL Behring</em>