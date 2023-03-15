Challenge Course for teens, adults ready at Perry Farm

BOURBONNAIS TOWNSHIP — For anyone looking to switch up a workout routine — or just to rediscover the fun they had as kids on the playground — the Challenge Course at Perry Farm Park is installed and ready for play.

Featuring 10 different exercise structures, the bright orange and green course is located in the northeast part of Perry Farm, a short walk from the farm-themed children’s playground.

The course allows for a “whole-body” workout, challenging strength, endurance, agility and balance in a safe environment.

Ed Piatt, executive director of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, said the course was designed specifically to provide more recreational opportunities for teenagers and young adults.

“We wanted to put up an activity for teenagers so they have something to do at the park,” he said. “We have the swing sets, and that’s for younger kids.”

The equipment in the Challenge Course is designed for ages 13 and older.

Piatt said the course was part of the district’s five-year Comprehensive Master Plan.

Community input into the plan included participants saying more activities for teens and young adults are needed.

The project cost a total of $125,563.

The equipment comes from NuToys Leisure Products and is manufactured by Landscape Structures Inc.

Park district officials went to look at a similar course located in New Lenox, Piatt said.

“We liked what we saw, so we contacted [the company] to see if we could get it replicated here,” he said.

The equipment was ordered in the fall and installed in mid-January over the course of two weekends, or about six days total, Piatt said.

The 10 structures include: FitCore Extreme, FitCore Extreme Angled Overhead Ladder, FitCore Extreme Globe Grasp, FitCore Extreme Jump Hang, FitCore Extreme Ledge Hanger, FitCore Extreme Quintuple Steps, FitCore Extreme Spiderwalk, FitCore Extreme Unstable Bridge, FitCore Extreme Vertical Cargo Net and FitCore Extreme Wheel Bridge.

Piatt said the district is also looking into adding three or four handicap-accessible structures next to the course, such as a small zipline with an accessible chair.

“People have loved it,” he said. “Everyone that’s been on it has loved it and have said they are grateful we put it at Perry Farm.”