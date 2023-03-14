Illinois Supreme Court hearing arguments in SAFE-T Act case

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments today in Springfield regarding the constitutionality of a state law that would end cash bail.

The justices are set to listen to arguments at 9 a.m.

A portion of the Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — was ruled as unconstitutional by Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, in December 2022.

Cunnington wrote in a 36-page decision that the cash bail provisions ineffectively and improperly amended a section of the state’s constitution that states, “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” except in a few specific circumstances.

He also wrote that ending cash bail is an improper overreach by lawmakers, who have no constitutional authority to govern the administrative functions of Illinois courts due to the separation of powers. Bail, Cunnington wrote, has been held by the Supreme Court to be “administrative” in nature.

The constitution also specifically mentions bail in a section on victims’ rights, when it states victims have a right “to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered in denying or fixing the amount of bail.” Cunnington found that eliminating bail prevents courts from “effectuating the constitutionally mandated safety of the victims and their families.”

Named as defendants in the suit were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch.

The matter came to the Supreme Court in a Dec. 30, 2022, appeal by Raoul’s office, following Cunnington’s decision that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois.

A day later, the high court ordered a stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and the state’s attorneys of 64 of the state’s 102 counties filed suit last year, arguing that the SAFE-T Act needed to be approved by the voters because it was amending the Illinois Constitution.

In October 2022, the Illinois Supreme Court consolidated those lawsuits into the one filed by Rowe back in September.

The court named Rowe, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and the state’s attorneys of Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry counties as the lead counsel.

The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Pritzker in February 2021.

<strong>December arguments</strong>

During a Dec. 20, 2022, hearing held before Cunnington at the Kankakee County Courthouse, Rowe argued the SAFE-T Act bill was passed during a lame duck session of the Illinois General Assembly. Legislators had only an hour to read the 765-page bill before voting.

The legislative action denied the state’s residents a chance to comment and provide input, Rowe said.

The measure that would replace cash bail, should the new law be allowed to take effect, would give judges authority to keep an individual incarcerated pretrial if they’re accused of more serious offenses, but it would also limit the number of offenses for which pretrial detention can be ordered.