Bradley Elementary School Board OKs new teachers contract

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board approved a three-year teachers contract during its meeting Thursday at Bradley Central.

The agreement includes a 13.5% raise from 2024 through 2026, with pay increases divided into 4.75%, 4.5% and 4.25% increments.

The last two contracts featured 11% and 9% raises over three-year periods.

There are about 112 teachers in the district.

“We were able to have those conversations that supported everything with inflation and all that stuff,” said Bradley Elementary Association President Sarah Hasik. “So our [school] board did support us in that, recognizing that for us.”

Teachers are also getting six paid hours for classroom preparation before the school year starts.

“That’s something we’ve never had before, and it’s something our teachers have asked for for a while and they did provide that for us,” Hasik said.

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said she hopes that the contract shows the board’s appreciation for the district’s teachers.

“The level of respect and professionalism from the BEA in this district is phenomenal,” Golwitzer said. “We’re so fortunate to have it this way, and I just hope you [teachers] feel that we reflect that in some way back to you. We value our staff, all of our staff.”

Board member Phil Trudeau added that the negotiation process does not always go as smoothly in other organizations.

“We speak to other districts and staff [about] our relationships and atmosphere here; they think we are making it up …” he said. “It’s a nice place to be.”

Hasik said another highlight of the new contract is IEP [individualized education plan] workdays, which will ensure special education staff have dedicated time for completing paperwork.

Additionally, paid bereavement time was increased from three to five days.

“What was nice is that nothing was taken away,” she said regarding the contract. “They provided us with enough support to be successful in our classrooms and worked with us really well.”

Hasik said this was her fourth time negotiating a teachers contract.

For this contract, the union met twice at the negotiating table in addition to having meetings with Superintendent Scott Goselin and Finance Director Nicole McCarty throughout the year to clarify language and finances.

“[The administration] were really open about everything, and it just was more like a conversation,” Hasik said.