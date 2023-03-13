ECDA hosting final tax workshop on March 21

KANKAKEE — The Economic and Community Development Agency is hosting its final individual tax workshop to help community members prepare themselves for the 2023 tax season.

This final workshop will be held at 5 p.m. March 21 in the ECDA conference room, located at 200 E. Court St. Suite 410 in Kankakee.

The ECDA partnered once again with Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc. to offer these workshops.

“Individual taxes can sometimes be challenging,” said Teresa Jones, owner of Fierce Financial Planning Services Inc. “Learning to plan ahead based upon your tax bracket is key in mastering your individual tax liabilities prior to tax season. I look forward to educating attendees on how to prepare for this year’s filing deadline.”

To reserve a seat at this workshop, community members can call 815-933-0506 or email <a href="mailto:yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.