Bourbonnais, Manteno working on renewing boundary agreement

BOURBONNAIS — Officials from the villages of Bourbonnais and Manteno are working on approving a new 20–year boundary agreement.

The current 20-year agreement expires this month.

Both sides met earlier this year and worked out the new agreement. Each village’s board of trustees will vote on the deal later this month or in April.

“This agreement helps with urban planning for the future of both villages,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.

He was a Bourbonnais trustee when the 2003 agreement was hammered out.

The boundary runs east and west, approximately three-quarters of a mile south of West 7000N Road, starting at the Kankakee-Will County line.

It then heads north for a mile on U.S. Route 45-52 before turning east on 8000N Road for two miles. The boundary then runs south on 1000E Road for two miles before turning east onto 6000N Road.

The proposed agreement makes minor changes to the boundary line.

In the 2003 boundary agreement, Bourbonnais and Manteno agreed to share equally Bourbonnais’ net portion of sales tax revenue from 34 acres at the northeast corner of Interstate 57 and 6000N Road and 40 acres on the northwest corner.

Bourbonnais Administrator Mike Van Mill said the revenue-sharing area was adjusted slightly with the development of Bourbonnais Parkway/I-57 Exit 318.

Bourbonnais Parkway is also known as Kankakee County 6000N Road.

“It just made sense. They are growing along [U.S. Route 45-52] and we had interest along 1000E Road,” Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said. “We have a great relationship with Bourbonnais.

“We had one meeting. It was cordial; there was give and take and the conversation was fruitful.

“That is what government is — give and take.”

Manteno Administrator Chris LaRocque said the changes have taken place over the past 20 years the current agreement has been in place.

“Both Mayor Nugent and Mayor Schore should be commended on their ability to work with each other to attain a mutually acceptable agreement for their respective villages,” LaRocque said.