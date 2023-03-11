Schimpf to discuss Saddam Hussein trial at renewed TRIAD meeting

Paul Schimpf played a role in the conviction of Saddam Hussein.

Schimpf, an Illinois attorney who practices in Columbia, Ill., near St. Louis, was the American adviser to the prosecution of Hussein. The trial took place in 2005 and 2006. Hussein was convicted for crimes against humanity by a special Iraqi High Tribunal and then executed Dec. 30, 2006.

Schimpf, then serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, initially drew the assignment to serve on the prosecution advisory team because he was both a lawyer and an experienced infantry officer. He knew how to locate witnesses and get them transported in Iraq to the safe green zone where the trial would take place.

It was not a journey without stress. There were routes where improvised explosive devices had been used against American vehicles, and flight paths where helicopters had been targeted by Iraqis.

Then when the case was delayed, the lead American adviser to the prosecution returned home. Schimpf stepped into his role for the historic trial.

<strong>TRIAD PROGRAM RETURNS</strong>

Schimpf will discuss his experience with the historic case at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Kankakee Public Library. The presentation is part of a series of TRIAD programs for senior citizens.

The program is a joint effort of the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office of Jim Rowe and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, headed by Mike Downey. The event is free and open to the public.

TRIAD had been operating regularly from 1999 to 2013, but it was discontinued. It is now being restarted after the 10-year hiatus. The general theme is to provide information on law enforcement to seniors and to help prevent senior citizen fraud and abuse.

But the programs are also designed to be entertaining. The April event will feature Jerry Downs of the popular local band, the Silhouettes. For additional information about TRIAD, or to sponsor a meeting, contact Chris Borchardt at 815-295-9910 or CBorchardt@K3County.net.

<strong>FAIR TRIAL THE GOAL</strong>

Schimpf is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and rose to Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps before retiring in 2013. Marine officers learn at Annapolis in the same way that Army officers learn at West Point. He also holds a law degree from Southern Illinois University.

And while he has been involved in murder trials in the past, he recognizes that the Saddam trial was the event of a lifetime. “If they had auctioned off the opportunity,” he would have bid, he said.

The American goal, he said, was not to convict Saddam. The goal was to ensure that he had a fair and transparent trial. In the same way that he was the adviser for the prosecution, there were other American attorneys advising the judges and advising the defense team in the case.

Schimpf said that being in the same room as Saddam Hussein was “rather unnerving.” He’s a mass murderer, he said. It was like being in the presence of Adolf Hitler.

During the trial, Schimpf would watch from the gallery or on closed circuit TV. Then he would huddle up with the prosecution and suggest strategies to be pursued. Schimpf did study other war crimes trials to prepare, including the post-World War II Nazi trials at Nuremberg.

Schimpf said Saddam’s trial helped change his perspective. Schimpf has been active in politics. From 2017 to 2021 he served in the Illinois Senate. In 2022 he ran in the Republican primary for Illinois governor. He finished a distant fifth, with 4.3% of the vote, despite the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune. He raised and spent $600,000, an amount that was simply swamped by other candidates.

But Schimpf’s view of politics had been broadened by the trial. After seeing Saddam and his crimes, Schimpf said he doesn’t like referring to opponents in politics as “evil.”

Words like “evil,” should not be tossed around, Schimpf said.

“We don’t realize how blessed we are,” he said. “We need to dial back the toxicity in politics.”