Local 60-year dentist has lifelong roots in community

BOURBONNAIS — Dr. Richard Hess does not like his hands to be idle for long.

In fact, the 86-year-old dentist said his hands are as steady as they always have been.

Whether he is working on teeth, which he has been doing in the Kankakee area for almost 60 years, or snapping photos during his travels around the world, Hess’ hands are consistently kept busy.

Throughout his career, Hess has served in the military, taught in dentistry school, and volunteered on many professional boards and organizations — almost too many to name — and he’s been a staff member of Riverside and Saint Mary hospitals since 1966.

Riverside honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

“I like to keep busy and involved in my profession, because I like my profession,” Hess said. “It’s been good to me. I still have fun.”

Hess has been a local dentist in private practice since 1966; for almost the past 20 years, he has run a joint practice with Dr. Michael Krisko in Bourbonnais.

Krisko said he hopes all young dentists get the opportunity to work with someone as knowledgeable as Hess.

“That’s what it’s about, having a colleague that’s as experienced as he is and can teach you the ropes,” Krisko said. “There’s all kinds of things to learn from him. He’s done so many things over the years … He’s a wonderful source of information.”

With Hess having practiced dentistry for so long, he has a “dedicated following” of patients, Krisko said.

“It’s a good testimony to his dedication to the profession and everything,” he said. “I think it’s wonderful. I hope we can all be so lucky.”

<strong>STAYING INVOLVED</strong>

In addition to his passion for dentistry, Hess is also an avid photographer. Framed images he has taken of foreign landmarks and architecture decorate the walls of the dentists’ office.

His extensive travel has taken him to dental and medical schools, clinics and hospitals in 10 countries. All told, Hess has been to 47 states and 37 countries.

Born in Kankakee, Hess graduated from Kankakee High School in 1954. He earned bachelor’s degrees from Knox College and the University of Illinois College of Dentistry, where he also earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1962.

Among the achievements he is most proud of, Hess served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1956 to 1962; he then was a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps from 1962 to 1966.

After his military service, which included three years of active service in Germany, Hess taught at the University of Illinois College of Dentistry for seven years.

He is a member and past president of the Kankakee and Illinois dental societies. He also is a member of the Chicago Dental Society and American Dental Association.

Hess was appointed by former Gov. Jim Edgar in 1994 to serve on the State Board of Dentistry; he was on the state board until 2002 and was chairman from 2001 to 2002.

Additionally, Hess has served on the North East Regional Dental Board of Examiners since 1994.

He previously served on the board for Delta Dental of Illinois, was a trustee for Riverside Medical Center and a board member of the Kankakee County Board of Health.

“I’ve been involved in all this stuff,” Hess said. “My wife thought I was crazy that I stayed involved. Hopefully, I gave a lot to the profession.”

<strong>FAMILY DENTIST</strong>

One of the main things Hess has taken away from all of his professional involvements has been the people he’s met over the years.

“Doing these exams [for the board of examiners] that I do, I still do, these people are the cream of the crop of dentistry in the country, and I was able to meet them,” he said. “That’s kind of neat.”

He also has enjoyed connecting with his patients over the years.

Having practiced in the region for decades, Hess has been the dentist for generations of families.

It is not uncommon for Hess to see children of patients whom he saw as children climb into the dentist’s chair.

“To meet nice people and have that as a memory, that’s one of the finest things,” he said.

Though he doesn’t take new patients, Hess continues to see his longtime patients. He generally works two and a half days per week.

“I’m taking care of my patients that have been with me for years,” he said. “They grow old with me. It’s sad some of them leave me in different ways.”

Most of his traveling these days is to see family.

Hess and his wife, Charlene, have been married since 1969. They have two daughters, Gretchen Dexter and Rebecca Brewer, and five grandchildren.

“I just feel very grateful for the life I’ve been able to lead, to do the things that I’ve done, hopefully good things,” Hess said. “And to be able to do it. My hand doesn’t shake at [almost] 87. I still do dentistry, and it’s my choice [if I want] to quit. I don’t have to. Who does dentistry at 86? You must think I’m crazy [laughs].”

<strong>MAJOR CHANGES</strong>

Hess noted he has seen some major changes in his profession over the past 60-plus years.

When he graduated from dental school, it was more common for graduates to immediately start their own practices.

These days, he sees students graduating with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

For this reason, it is much easier today for dentists right out of school to join corporate practices.

Dentists in corporate offices tend to be moved around to different locations, whereas Hess was able to establish himself in the same area his whole career.

Tools of the trade also looked different when Hess started school.

High-speed dental drills did not exist until his senior year of college, he said.

Previously, low-speed, belt-driven handpieces were the norm for cavity preparation.

Dental hygienists were uncommon when Hess first became a dentist.

“There were no dental hygienists in the offices when I graduated,” he noted. “I was the first one to have a hygienist in the county.”

Patients used to be reluctant to have their teeth cleaned by a hygienist because they were used to seeing their dentists, but now, it is expected that a hygienist performs the procedure.

Hess said that when he first opened his practice, only 5% of patients had dental insurance. Now, about 5% of patients don’t have insurance.

Another big change has been more women entering the field.

Hess said that in his graduating class at the University of Illinois, there was one female student out of 90.

Nowadays, close to 54.5% of dentists in the country are women, he said.