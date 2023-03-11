Inclusion matters: BUGC Best Buddies hosts Spring Games

More than 80 students from six local junior high schools filled the Olivet Nazarene University fieldhouse for a day of inclusion.

The Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center Best Buddies program hosted the third annual Spring Games at ONU's Perry Center.

Students and teachers from Clifton, Manteno, Peotone, Bradley and the Kankakee Area Special Education Cooperative joined the 41 BUGC Best Buddies student members for a day of games and relays focused on including competitors of all abilities and building friendships.

Every team shirt worn that day displayed the motto of Best Buddies programs throughout the nation -- "Inclusion Matters."