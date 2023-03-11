CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: DuVoisin's 100th birthday celebrates Perry Farm history

The first time Francis DuVoisin entered the Perry Farm House, he was a year old. The most recent time he entered the house, he was 100.

On March 1, Bourbonnais Township Park District hosted a birthday celebration for DuVoisin on the grounds of Perry Farm as DuVoisin’s family lived in the farmhouse from 1924 until 1988, when the property was given to the state, allowing for the park district to form.

“It’s real nice of you people doing this for me,” DuVoisin said over cake and punch inside the house during the celebration. “I’ll tell ya, I can’t believe I’m 100 … [it’s been] 100 wonderful years, especially on the Perry Farm.”

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt spoke on behalf of the park district during the celebration.

“We did this for Francis because we exist because of Lomira Perry, who donated this farm in her will to the state of Illinois and we were founded as a park district,” Piatt said. “So, Francis, our history here, our administrative offices where you grew up, we just wanted to celebrate your birthday with you and wish you many more — thank you.”

Additionally, James Paul, president of Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, noted that the society has interviewed DuVoisin on several occasions to learn more about the history of Perry Farm.

“Francis, we’ve had a great time together over the years, haven’t we?” Paul asked.

“We sure have!” the birthday boy said with a smile.

<strong>HISTORY OF PERRY FARM</strong>

In 1917, DuVoisin’s father, Armand, came to America from Switzerland and worked on a farm in Bonfield. In 1924, Armand moved the family into the Perry Farm home when he became the caretaker of the property for owner Lomira Perry. The DuVoisin family lived in the western portion of the home.

Perry died in 1961 and, in her will, she deeded the property to the Illinois Department of Conservation in the hopes that a park would one day be developed. In the will, Perry stipulated that the DuVoisin family could continue to operate the farm.

Eventually, between 1988 and 1990, it was turned over to what became BTPD, which turned Perry Farm into what it is today.

In remarks given during the birthday celebration by Francis’s son, Bob, Francis was said to have taken over the farming in 1952 and that they then had 20 milking cows and six horses.

Francis was drafted and was originally supposed to go to Korea. He was given 30 days to get the corn crop in and, after the 30 days were up, he was sent to Alaska due to his knowledge of repairing equipment. He spent his time in the service building roads and repairing heavy equipment.

Following Perry’s death, the DuVoisin family — made up of Francis; his wife, Anne-Marie; his son, Bob; and his daughters, Michelle and Karen — moved into the part of the home Perry had been occupying.

Though DuVoisin took over the farming work from his father in 1952, Armand would live to be 98 years and 10 months old.

“So he was able to beat his dad [in age],” Bob said with a laugh.

However, Armand’s memory lives on in the house in a unique way. In 1949, when he was the caretaker, a small fire had started in the house and there are walls in the attic to this day that are still darkened from the fire.

<strong>‘SPECIAL PLACE’</strong>

When someone turns 100, the first question everybody asks is: “What’s your secret?”

For DuVoisin, it’s simple.

Every day around noon, he enjoys a 2-ounce glass of red wine.

“It’s good for the heart,” he said.

Looking back on his 10 decades of life, many of those years spent on Perry Farm, the centenarian is understandably emotional.

“This is great, this is unbelievable,” DuVoisin said. “I never thought this would ever happen.”

“I never thought I’d get [to] 100 years old, either. Just lucky, I’m a very lucky guy.”

DuVoisin was joined at the celebration by his son, Bob, and Cathy, Bob’s wife, as well as his daughter, Michelle. Daughter Karen came into town that weekend to celebrate. His wife of 68 years passed away three years ago.

With that family support at front of mind, DuVoisin talks about his favorite memory of living in the Perry Farm house, saying he enjoyed having the whole family in one place when they’d have reunions on the farm.

“But, I just loved living in the house — it’s so beautiful,” he said.

“It was a pretty special place to grow up,” added Michelle.

<strong>THE CELEBRATION</strong>

A birthday would not be complete without a cake, and there was a large birthday cake with a photo of Perry Farm and numbered candles for DuVoisin’s celebration. When asked if he wanted chocolate or vanilla, he didn’t have to think twice.

“Chocolate!”

Attending the event, aside from family and friends, were members of the park district board, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore and Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, as well as representatives of the Kankakee County Museum and Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

To kick off the celebration, the park district unveiled a bench dedicated to DuVoisin that sits between the farm house and the goat pen.

The bench reads: “In Honor Of Francis DuVoisin.”

“Thank you all,” DuVoisin said. “This is going beautiful.”